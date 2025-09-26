TKR doesn't deserve national award

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Nicholas Pooran with the Prime Minister Kamla Persad- Bissessar after receiving the Chaconia Medal Gold on behalf of his team at the National Awards Ceremony 2025, Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Given the national euphoria surrounding Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) victory, I am aware that this may be one of my most unpopular commentaries. But the last time I checked, I was not in a popularity contest — so here goes.

I object to the decision to grant a national award to the TKR franchise team for winning the 2025 CPL title. While I congratulate the players and management on their success, it is troubling that a franchise team — based in Trinidad and Tobago but not a national representative side — is being recognised with a national award for what is, ultimately, a commercial league triumph.

This is not the first time TKR has lifted the CPL trophy. They had already won four titles, beginning in 2015 as the Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel. On none of those occasions was a national award conferred. Why now? Some might be tempted to claim it’s because UNC was not in government, but that argument would be incorrect — the title was won in July 2015, national awards were still given out on Independence Day, and the UNC demitted office in September 2015.

If the award is meant to recognise the franchise’s overall contribution to cricket and its positive effect on the national psyche, I would still disagree with the decision — but my objection would be far less strident. At least there would be a consistent rationale. However, if the award was specifically for this year’s victory, it is fair to ask: why were the previous four titles not deemed equally worthy of a national honour?

More importantly, what precedent does this set? If TKR win again in 2026, will they receive an even higher honour — the ORTT, perhaps? Are we now to expect national awards for every franchise that wins a professional, privately-owned league where many players are not even citizens?

In my humble opinion, national awards should be reserved for achievements of enduring national significance — representing TT on the world stage — not for victories in commercial sporting ventures.

I therefore urge the authorities to reconsider the criteria on which national awards are granted, to ensure fairness, consistency, and integrity — and to avoid any perception that such honours are being distributed for populist motives.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail