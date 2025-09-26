Teniel Campbell vies for Road Worlds road race title September 27

Trinidad and Tobago's Teniel Campbell. -

Pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell concludes her stint at the 2025 World Road Cycling Championships in Rwanda when she lines up for the women’s elite road race on September 27.

Campbell is Trinidad and Tobago’s lone contender among the 106 riders in this event and will have to dig deep to conquer the grueling 164.4-kilometre distance in Kigali.

The lanky road racer will hope to fare better this time around, having placed 23rd in the women’s time trial on September 21.

On September 26, lone male representative Jadian Neaves was unable to withstand the 164.6km men’s road race and did not finish the event. He also took part in the men’s time trial on September 22, placing 43rd.