Sunrise Yoga unites over 100 participants

Participants in crescent moon pose. -

On the serene morning of September 21 in the heart of the Central Range in Maruti Bhavan, Tortuga, as the sun rose in alignment with the International Day of Peace, over 100 dedicated participants gathered to celebrate an experience of unity, vitality and inner harmony through Sunrise Yoga.

Hosted by Brahma Vidya Peetham International (BVPI), under the auspices of its founder, Swami Brahmaswarupananda, the event transformed Maruti Bhavan into a vibrant hub of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation. Against the tranquil backdrop of the dawn, breath and movement became one, pulsing with synchronicity and purpose. The unified energy of the group radiated outward from the central range, symbolically and spiritually extending peace and vitality across the nation, said a media release.

The session was conducted by yoga instructor Patricia Seenath along with Sadhvi Ananda, general secretary of BVPI. It was attended by a wide cross section of participants ranging from ages of three-80 years, all expressing more than just a physical practice – it was a powerful expression of collective intention and conscious unity. The yoga session utilised breath guided movement and synergised energy, creating a dynamic flow that reflected the essence of peace, awareness and wellness.

It began with silence and grounding which gave the participants a time to settle in and “be present” – giving themselves permission to arrive in their space. A musical interlude was performed by Veer Ramkissoon and Pavan Dan on steelpan, tabla and harmonium, the release said.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dilip Dan, president of BVPI, said, “This sunrise yoga gathering is not just about individual practice – it is about collective awakening. From this central range, we are sending out waves of peace, health, and consciousness. It is a symbolic gesture of what we aim to achieve through the Agro Ayurved Eco Park – harmony between humans and nature, rooted in ancient wisdom.”

This special gathering also marked the pre-launch celebration of the Agro Ayurved Eco Park, an upcoming initiative of Brahma Vidya Peetham International, dedicated to integrating traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with sustainable agriculture and ecological stewardship. The event also served as a prelude to World Ayurveda Day (September 23), reinforcing the global call to reconnect with holistic, nature-based wellness practices.