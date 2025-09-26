Rise, Rebound, Reform 3x3 basketball tips off on September 28

(FILE) Spartans TT - winners of the 2024 R³ 3x3 Invitational Tournament. (L-R: Jaheim Harry, Emmanuel Cournard, Amaree Toney and Zachary Julien - (via Spartans TT)

The second edition of the Rise, Rebound, Reform (R³) 3x3 Basketball Invitational bounces off at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) Gymnasium in Piarco on September 28.

This year, in an effort to expand the tournament’s inclusivity and impact, a women’s Under-21 division has been introduced, alongside the returning men’s Under-21 Division.

A statement from organisers on September 25 said the tournament aims to raise the competitive bar, strengthen community ties, and solidify its position as a premier event on the local 3x3 basketball calendar.

The first R³ 3x3 Invitational was held in September 2024 and saw eight teams battling through a fast-paced tournament, with Spartans TT claiming the title ahead of runner-up New Chapter Academy Love, while Valencia Heat secured third place. Zachary Julien of Spartans TT earned MVP honors for his dominant performance.

“That landmark event was more than just competition — it was a statement about the role of sport in rehabilitation,” the statement read. “By engaging civilian teams alongside YTRC residents, the tournament fostered positive interaction between the facility and the wider community.”

Since introducing 3x3 basketball to YTRC in May 2024, the sport has become a staple of resident activities. To date, 22 FIBA-approved events have been staged at the facility, offering not just games, but lessons in discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

The impact has gone beyond YTRC’s walls. The consistency of these competitions helped sustain the local basketball ecosystem and played a key role in TT’s men’s U23 team qualifying for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

As momentum builds, the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service plans to take its vision further. Plans are under way to use the 3x3 format to reignite basketball among officers, creating new avenues for competition, fitness, and camaraderie.

“This isn’t just about internal engagement,” said Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Ricardo Dass. “We see the format as the ideal catalyst to rebuild our basketball activities as a competitive force. Our sights are set on moving from strength to strength toward regional and international representation for the service.”