Reigning SSFL champs Fatima look to stop high-flying 'Saints'

Queen's Royal College's Jasai Theophilus evades a tackle from St Anthony's College's Adil Abdul-Hakeem (R) during their Secondary Schools Football League match, on September 23, at QRC Grounds, Port of Spain. - Lincoln Holder

A few schools will put their early unbeaten runs to the test when match day five of the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division is contested with eight intriguing matches across the country on September 27.

All matches will kick off at 3.30 pm with the exception of St Benedict's College's clash with Scarborough Secondary which will be played from 3 pm at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin. Last year's national intercol winners St Benedict's (three points) have not had the best of starts to the league this season and have lost their last two matches to reigning league champions Fatima College and rivals Presentation College (San Fernando).

Under the watchful guide of former Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach Angus Eve, powerhouse team Naparima College (12 points) have shown signs of getting back to their glory days by rattling off four consecutive wins to jump to the league's summit. Naparima will hope to continue that winning momentum when they journey to Bourg Mulatresse in Santa Cruz to face a San Juan North (four points) team which is usually a very plucky opponent.

On Serpentine Road in St Clair, reigning champs Fatima (nine points) will meet a St Mary's College (ten points) team which has arguably been the surprise of the season thus far by racking up three wins and a draw in their first four matches. Cornell Glen's St Mary's team are currently second and would love to spring a surprise against a much-changed Fatima team which are in fourth spot and going after a fourth straight league victory after lifting the Super Cup earlier this month.

A short distance away at Queen's Royal College ground, the sixth-placed QRC (seven points) will face Arima North Secondary (five points) who are currently seventh in the standings. In their last encounter, QRC defeated north powerhouse team St Anthony's College 3-1, with Arima North getting a similar 3-1 victory over Signal Hill Secondary.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Presentation and the league's top scorer Isaiah Jacob will once again try to leave their mark when they host the 13th-placed Malick Secondary. "Pres" are currently in third spot on nine points and are hunting a fourth straight victory.

In Tobago, Signal Hill (three points) will aim to find back their form when they face the "Green Machine" of St Augustine (eight points) who are one of five teams still to boast an unbeaten run in the competition to date.

Meanwhile, in Moka, it will be an all-Trinity affair when the 11th-placed Trinity College Moka (three points) meet their Trinity College East counterparts who are currently rooted to the foot of the table after four straight losses. In another encounter, the struggling Carapichaima East Secondary, who have also been dealt four straight losses, will take on St Anthony's who are only playing their second game this season because of a pair of postponed fixtures.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*4*4*0*0*15*1*14*12

St Mary's College*4*3*1*0*17*4*13*10

Presentation (Sando)*3*3*0*0*8*1*7*9

Fatima*3*3*0*0*9*4*5*9

St Augustine*4*2*2*0*6*4*2*8

QRC*4*2*1*1*7*7*-0*7

Arima North*4*1*2*1*8*8*-0*5

San Juan North*3*1*1*1*6*7*-1*4

Signal Hill*2*1*0*1*8*4*4*3

St Benedict's*3*1*0*2*6*5*1*3

Trinity Moka*4*1*0*3*7*13*-6*3

Scarborough*4*0*2*2*5*12*-7*2

Malick*3*0*1*2*3*7*-4*1

St Anthony's College*1*0*0*1*1*3*-2*0

Carapichaima East*4*0*0*4*4*12*-8*0

Trinity East*4*0*0*4*2*19*-17*0