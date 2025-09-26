Red Force begin Super50 prep with four-team tourney

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowl off their preparations for the 2025 Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG United Super50 Cup with the best available locally-based talent in a four-team tournament starting October 4.

Matches will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 9.30 am.

The tournament will continue on consecutive Wednesdays (October 8 and 15) and the final is slated for October 18; a day/night fixture, from 1.30 pm.

Selected to captain the respective 14-man squads are wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua da Silva (Scarlet Blazers), spinner Bryan Charles (Cocrico Warriors), all-rounder Tion Webster (Steelpan Titans), and batsman Andrew Rambaran (Soca Strikers).

Red Force coach Rayad Emrit is confident the four-team tournament will provide the best opportunity for the cricketers to stake their claim and maintain TT’s regional superiority in the limited overs format.

No champion was crowned at last year’s edition after both finalist captains forfeited the final when their captains were not present for a delayed toss after several hours of rain.

A TT Cricket Board statement on September 26 confirmed that top Red Force batsman in this year’s Regional four-day tournament, Jason Mohammed heads the list of available players who will turn out for the Cocrico Warriors.

Also in that line-up are Tobagonian all-rounder Joshua James, Kjorn Ottley, Christian Thurton, Ricky Jaipaul and young talent Brendon Boodoo.

Mikkel Govia stands out for the Scarlet Blazers, boosted by Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Justin Gangoo, and Aadian Racha.

The Soca Strikers boast exciting opening batsman Cephas Cooper, the experience of Yannic Cariah and Terrance Hinds, and Isaiah Rajah.

Kamil Pooran is slated to head the batting for the Steelpan Titans along with Jyd Goolie, and Mark Deyal complemented by an attack led by Kyle Ramdoo and all rounder Anderson Mahase.

The four-team tournament has been organized by the TTCB as major preparation for the CG Super50 Cup after Premier League clubs agreed to forego the Sunday League 50-Overs competition earlier this season because of inclement weather.

“Instead, the four-team tournament was proposed, which will give the top cricketers an excellent opportunity to address the national selectors,” the release added.

The CG Super50 Cup is tentatively scheduled for TT from November 15 to December 14.

TEAMS

SOCA STRIKERS: Andrew Rambaran (Capt.), Cephas Cooper, Leonardo Julien, Akeel Mohammed, Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds, Damion Joachim, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Shaaron Lewis, Videsh Sookhai, Aneal Rooplal, Jacen Agard.

Manager: Adrian Ali; Coach: Keston Harrypersad

COCRICO WARRIORS: Bryan Charles (Capt,), Kjorn Ottley, Shatrughan Rambaran, Christian Thurton, Jason Mohammed, Brendon Boodoo, Antonio Gomez, Joshua James, Trevon James, Chadeon Raymond, Ricky Jaipaul, Matthew Patrick, Justin Joseph, Aaron Bankay.

Manager: Frank Simmons; Coach: Earnil Ryan

SCARLET BLAZERS: Joshua Da Silva (Capt.), Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Kirstan Kallicharan, Daniel Williams, Mikkeal Govia, Justyn Gangoo, Aadian Racha, Justin Manick, Shiva Sankar, Joshua Davis, Justin Jagessar, Jerve Cummings, Jovan Ali.

Manager: Kent Ghisyawan; Coach: Nisar Mohammed

STEELPAN TITANS: Tion Webster (Capt.), Kamil Pooran, Rajeev Ramnath, Kyle Ramdoo, Mark Deyal, Jyd Goolie, Anderson Mahase, Jeese Bootan, Sameer Ali, Abdur-Rahman Juman, Camillo Carimbocas, Aamir li, Jean-Phillipe Beharry, Rivaldo Ramlogan

Manager: Sgt. Sheahan Panchu; Coach: Gibran Mohammed