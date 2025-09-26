Printer 'jams' grant cheque payments

Vandana Mohit, Social Development and Family Services Minister - File photo

THOUSANDS of vulnerable citizens who access social welfare grants including – senior citizens pension, disability assistance and public assistance – and who receive funds via cheques were left without their funds thanks to a malfunctioning printer which prints these cheques in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

A release from the ministry confirmed this on September 26 but hastened to point out that citizens who have access to direct bank deposits were unaffected. The release did not state when the issue will be rectified and these cheques distributed to clients.

The release, posted to the ministry's Facebook page, said payments originally scheduled for September 26, covering the October cycle, were delayed because of a “technical glitch.”

The post said the ministry was working with all partners “to bring about a quick resolution” and payments would resume “without delay” once the issue was fixed. It also encouraged recipients to sign up for direct deposit by downloading and submitting a form via a provided link.

Contacted by Newsday, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said the issue stemmed solely from a damaged cheque printer and stressed it had nothing to do with government finances or a lack thereof.

“Parts were supposed to have been provided for it (the printer). I’ve been told that the parts were ordered and received. This has nothing to do with cash flow,” Tancoo said.

He added, “The only thing I can speak to clearly is the Social Development Ministry has had some challenges with physically printing the cheques. That’s based on a printer issue.” Tancoo referred all further questions to Social Development Minister Vandana Mohit.

Three calls to Mohit's cellphone as well as a WhatsApp message which included questions about the contingency plan and preventative measures, went unanswered.

Among the questions sent to Mohit were: How soon will the printer be back in service? What preventative measures will the ministry implement to avoid similar issues? Will the ministry liaise with councillors and MPs to assist the most vulnerable during this period? What is the current plan for assistance?

Newsday then spoke with acting Prime Minister Jearlean John, who requested these questions be forwarded via WhatsApp so she could pass them on to the relevant persons.

Within an hour, John shared a response which was attributed to Mohit and which said, “The ministry has notified the public of a potential late payment arising from a technical glitch. This public advisory merely serves as a proactive approach to the intended recipients.”

The statement added, “The ministry is working with all stakeholders to meet the stipulated payment timeline. The matter is receiving priority attention to avoid any potential late payment. Recipients are advised to await further communication or bulletins.”