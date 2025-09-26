Orange Sky releases Family Love

For more than two decades, Trinidad and Tobago’s Orange Sky have been carrying the Caribbean’s rock-reggae banner to the world. From touring the US alongside guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen, to recording acclaimed albums like Upstairs and Dat Iz Voodoo, the band has built a reputation for fearless fusion, blending heavy rock riffs with reggae grooves and island soul. But with their brand-new single Family Love releasing worldwide on all streaming platforms this week. Orange Sky turns the spotlight squarely on their reggae roots and on a universal message: the power of family, forgiveness, and love.

Family Love is not just another single in the band’s discography. It is a heartfelt anthem that speaks directly to the times we live in, a reminder that in a world divided by conflict, distraction, and struggle, family remains the most enduring source of strength. The track leans fully into reggae’s warmth, weaving a deep, rolling rhythm with lyrics that cut straight to the heart: “Family should stick together/Family love forever/Family should pray together/Family love.”

The song’s verses reflect both nostalgia and a call for change. With lines like “I keep on smiling, crying down memory lane/And hoping for a change” and “It’s all the fighting up, struggle up making us stray. Time to make a change”, Orange Sky captures the bittersweet tension of remembering childhood innocence while facing present-day struggles. The chorus offers the answer: unity, prayer, and love within the family.

Musically, Family Love is a deliberate step into reggae authenticity. Known for their ability to blend hard rock guitars with Caribbean grooves, the band strips back distortion here in favor of a rootsy, melodic sound that highlights Nigel Rojas’s soulful vocals and the band’s rhythmic precision. The result is a track that is both intimate and expansive equally at home on reggae playlists and at global festivals celebrating world music and unity.

What makes Family Love so powerful is its timeless universality. While rooted in Orange Sky’s Caribbean identity, the song’s themes transcend borders. It speaks to anyone who has leaned on family through hard times, anyone who has longed for reconciliation, and anyone who believes in the healing power of love. In an era where digital distractions and social divides pull people apart, Orange Sky offers a reminder of what truly lasts: the bonds of family.

For Orange Sky, now celebrating over 25 years as one of the Caribbean’s most resilient bands, this release marks both a continuation and a rebirth. It honours their past fusion of rock and reggae while embracing reggae’s spiritual and emotional depth more directly than ever before.

As Rojas explains, “After all the battles, the only thing that matters is love, family love, music love, love for our people. That’s what we want the world to feel when they hear this song.”

With Family Love, Orange Sky delivers more than a single. They deliver a statement of purpose, a healing anthem and a song destined to resonate across generations and geographies.