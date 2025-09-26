Mottley, Gonsalves plead at UN for peace in the Caribbean

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 26. - AP Photo

BARBADOS Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves each in their own way lamented a build-up of military tensions between the US and Venezuela in this region and instead called for peace, in their respective addresses at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 26.

She said, "In the Caribbean Sea, we are witnessing a shocking violation of a hemispheric understanding that the Caribbean be treated as a zone of peace.

"There has been a build up in military assets in the Caribbean by both sides, the United States and Venezuela."

She said any such build up could occasion an accident that put the Southern Caribbean at disproportionate risk.

"It is not acceptable for us to be viewed as collateral damage.

"Full respect for the territorial integrity of each, and every state in the Caribbean must be respected.

"Almost all wars end as a result of dialogue, let us make a greater effort to have the necessary conversations that are needed to prevent war."

Mottley sought to inspire attendees to action by recalling the image of a six-year-old Palestinian girl walking in the midst of the rubble in Gaza, with eyes hollow and full of despair.

"It was clear that she was in great pain. She carried her sister on her shoulders, clearly recognizing that it was she who would have to carry the burden of taking them to safety.

"This is the ultimate picture of hope and resilience.

"Let us be inspired that even in the face of the greatest adversity and challenge, we can rise. If a six-year-old can push past all the physical and emotional pain and still find hope that there is a better moment ahead of her then we have a duty as leaders to summon that spirit.

"My friends, the world needs it now more than ever. It is not beyond us to forge a better world that is fair and just."

Mottley earlier thanked Kenya for leading the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti which itself, she said, needs a long term support plan for its security and development needs.

"We urge dialogue with our friends and partners especially in the United States on the inescapable issue of the flow of small arms and light weapons not only into Haiti, but across this hemisphere. "Fragile economies in the democracies of the Caribbean Community are now being threatened by this incessant flow of illegally obtained weapons and the increasingly organised criminal elements which utilise them."

She pleaded for a lifting of the US embargo on Cuba to alleviate "disproportionate suffering and deprivation" and for Cuba's removal from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Gonsalves said the recent ramping-up of tensions between the US and Venezuela was "most unhelpful" to peace and stability in our Caribbean and Latin America.

"St Vincent and the Grenadines calls for the scaling back of actions and rhetoric which are inimical to cordial, neighbouring relations.

"In particular, we find the foreign militarisation of the waters around Venezuela exceedingly troubling."

He said the countries of the Caribbean and Latin America have repeatedly and unanimously declared this area to be a zone of peace.

"We urge our American friends to abide by this declaration.

"By all means, let us all cooperate in combating drug trafficking and allied transnational criminal activities, but a unilateral militarization is decidedly not the way to do it."

Gonsalves also initially urged a mending of the fractured relationship between the United States of America and Cuba by mutual respect and under international law. This would promote both nations' peace, security, and shared prosperity, he said.

"St Vincent and the Grenadines implores the great American nation to listen and act upon the near-unanimous advice of this General Assembly which has repeatedly called for an end to the oppressive, unlawful embargo against Cuba."

He lamented instability in Haiti. "In Haiti, matters political, economic, and social continue to deteriorate. Gang violence continues unabated, and veritable Hobbesian state of nature exists in which life is 'nasty, brutish and short'." He said Haiti’s political and economic elites have been found wanting, and the international community with the means to assist has not as yet summoned up the will to do so disinterestedly, in accordance with the Haitian people’s deepest longings for peace, security and a normal civilised live and living.

"The UN Security Council, with Caricom's full support, is seized of this matter but an insufficiency of resources and will have attended it."