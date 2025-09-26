Molino left 'disappointed,' Army held 1-1 by Weymouth Wales in Caribbean Cup

Defence Force winger Shaquille Bertrand (second from left) heads in a Joshua Araujo-Wilson corner in their team's Concacaf Caribbean Cup clash with Weymouth Wales at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 25. Photo courtesy Concaccaf -

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champs Defence Force were held to a 1-1 draw by Barbados champs Weymouth Wales when the teams met in their crucial group B clash in the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on September 25.

The draw did Defence Force little favours in the five-team group on their quest to progress to the semis, as they are currently in third place behind table-toppers and last year's runners-up Cibao FC (nine points) and Weymouth Wales (four points). Weymouth, the Army/Coast Guard combination and reigning Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC are all on four points, with Weymouth just edging the race for second spot heading into the final match day in the group phase next week.

Only the top two teams will advance to the semifinals. And with Weymouth hosting the Jamaican champions Cavalier from 8 pm on October 1 in their last group match, interim coach Devorn Jorsling's Defence Force team will likely need a win when they face Cibao simultaneously in their last group game in Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Coming off a tough 2-1 loss to Cavalier on their travels last week, Defence Force again lacked the fluidity and poise which saw them sauntering to the 2024/25 TTPFL league and knockout cup double in June. In first-half stoppage-time, Defence Force ended a frustrating first period when flanker Shaquille Bertrand headed in unattended at the back stick from a right-side Joshua Araujo-Wilson corner.

In a game which saw Weymouth Wales standing toe-to-toe with TT's current powerhouse club, they got an equaliser in the 79th minute when substitute Ackeel Applewhaite stylishly slapped a volley past goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire after a Mario Williams long throw skimmed off the head of lanky Defence Force centre back Jelani Peters. Both Applewhaite and Peters had entered the game just minutes before, and their contrasting roles in the game's second goal painted a grim picture for Defence Force as they watched a precious three points slip from their grasp.

In the sixth minute of second-half stoppage-time, Peters tried to make amends when he headed a Curtis Gonzales diagonal into the Weymouth area. However, flanker Kaihim Thomas had his close-range right-footed shot deflected wide by a brilliant block from a retreating defender as the Bajans grabbed a point before their meeting with Cavalier.

"I'm highly disappointed. When you look at the first half, we got a lot of chances to score. During the whole tournament, we've just been a pass away (from getting it right in the final third)," Defence Force captain Kevin Molino said, after the match.

Thomas flashed just wide with a powerful shot from outside the area in the fifth minute, with forward Isaiah Leacock sending a pair of tame punts towards goalkeeper Kishmar Primus after neat exchanges outside the area. Meanwhile, Molino stabbed over bar in the 39th minute after Bertrand found him with a one-time pass from the right flank.

"Maybe it's a lack of football, I don't know, but we just need to keep going. We'll take the point. We're not going to take it for granted. We have work to do on October 1 and we just need to pick it up and go again.

"Today was unacceptable," Molino said. "We have to win that game (against Cibao) and we have to get three points there. We lost some concentration, but we have to score our chances.

"We have to give everything...but we just need to approach the game in the right way.

At the end of the contest, both teams had ten shots apiece, while Weymouth had five shots on target to Defence Force's three. And although the hosts had 57 per cent possession, they never assumed the type of control to play a determined Weymouth team off the park.

The chances dried up for Defence Force in the second half too, with one of their best moments coming in the 72nd minute when their appeals for a penalty were waved off after a coming together between a luckless Leacock and defender Andre Applewhaite in the area.

Cayman Islands referee Micheal Akangou didn't see it Defence Force's way, and Jorsling's troops must now take the hard route on the road if TT are to maintain representation in this year's Caribbean Cup.

Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Cibao*3*3*0*0*7*1*6*9

Weymouth Wales*3*1*1*1*4*4*0*4

Defence Force*3*1*1*1*3*3*0*4

Cavalier*3*1*1*1*3*4*-1*4

Juventus des Cayes*4*0*1*3*2*7*-5*1