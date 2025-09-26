Mariah deserves justice

Mariah Seenath -

THE EDITOR: The murder of 12-year-old Mariah Seenath has shaken the nation. She was found near her Princes Town home, her death caused by blunt force trauma. Grief is deep and anger is justified. But anger must not be allowed to corrode justice.

In the midst of this tragedy, attorney Israel Khan SC declared that “the Judiciary is aiding and abetting criminals” and even called for “a revolution” against the courts. Such claims may stir emotion, but they are reckless and legally indefensible. They weaken confidence in the Judiciary and risk fuelling vigilante justice at a time when calm reform is urgently needed.

As the Guardian reported, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge admitted there are some murders “you can never prevent,” even under a State of Emergency. He also noted a statistical decline in homicides and violent crime. This shows that the problem is systemic, not judicial. Lawmaking, policing, social intervention and resources all play a role.

The Judiciary does not make bail law. It applies what Parliament has enacted. If repeat offenders obtain bail, the fault lies in legislation, not judicial misconduct. To suggest otherwise is to mislead the public. Worse, to call for revolt against the courts borders on incitement and undermines the ethical duties of Senior Counsel.

Faith in justice is fragile. We honour Mariah Seenath not by attacking judges, but by strengthening institutions. Real reform means clear laws, effective policing, proper resourcing and efficient courts. The legal profession must lead with reason, not rhetoric.

Mariah deserves justice. That justice will not come through populist slogans or reckless blame. It will come only through principled reform anchored in the rule of law.

KIRAN PANDAY

via-email