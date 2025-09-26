Latifah Morris to represent Trinidad and Tobago at Miss Universe

Miss Universe TT 2025 Latifah Morris. - Photo courtesy Latifah Morris' Facebook

TT will be represented at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant by Latifah Morris.

Morris, who represented Chaguanas East in the Miss TT Universe finals in July, was the first runner-up.

She taking over two weeks after the original winner Dr Sihle Letren resigned.

In a Facebook post on September 25 Morris said, “More than a title to me, it’s a call to service as a servant-leader.“

She added, ”I asked God a few years ago to be a vessel for him to transform lives and perspectives for those that are seeking and willing to change their narratives. I pray and know that this title will do that in many ways.”

On the evening of September 10, Letren issued a statement which said she announced her resignation as the title holder for Miss TT Universe and a delegate in the upcoming Miss Universe 2025.

That release cited ongoing challenges as her reason for being unable to continue.

She thanked franchise holder Crowns and Sashes for the opportunity and added while she walked away with some bitter-sweetness, she was at peace with her decision and wished the next delegate every success.

TT has won the Miss Universe titles twice ­– Janelle "Penny" Commissiong in 1977 and Wendy Fitzwilliam in 1998.

The Miss Universe 2025 will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21.