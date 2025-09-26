Jearlean John as acting PM shows UNC government's diversity

Jearlean John. The Works and Infrastructure Minister has been appointed acting Prime Minister during PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar attendance at the UN General Assembly in New York. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In TT’s vibrant political landscape, few narratives are as persistent and often as misleading as the claim that the UNC is a political party that exclusively serves the interests of one ethnic group. The UNC has long been stereotyped as being predominantly East Indian in composition and appeal, with detractors at times going so far as to label the party and its supporters as racially motivated. Such generalisations, however, are not only unfair but also fundamentally untrue. The UNC has consistently demonstrated through its leadership choices, policies, and governance style that it is a truly multi-ethnic party committed to serving all the people of TT.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has, from her earliest days in political leadership, worked deliberately and decisively to promote inclusivity. She has recognised the importance of ensuring that her government reflects the diversity of TT, not only in rhetoric but also in action. Her record clearly shows that she values competence, dedication, and patriotism above ethnicity, and has elevated individuals from across the national spectrum to positions of trust and responsibility.

This approach is evident once again as Persad-Bissessar attends an important global engagement. The PM is due to address the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), today, in New York. This platform gives her the opportunity to present TTs voice to the world, highlighting our nation’s concerns, aspirations, and achievements. While she carries out this crucial responsibility on the international stage, she has entrusted the leadership of the country at home to Jearlean John, who has been appointed to serve as acting PM.

John’s appointment is not merely symbolic – it is substantive, and it speaks volumes about the PM’s faith in her leadership, integrity, and vision. John, an experienced professional and seasoned politician, has built a reputation as a strong administrator, a voice for the marginalised, and a leader who commands respect across communities. This appointment is a continuation of Persad-Bissessar’s policy of inclusivity, one that strengthens the democratic fabric of our society.

The UNC’s track record is filled with examples of Africans and other non-Indian citizens serving in senior and influential roles under the leadership of Persad-Bissessar. Among them are individuals such as Sean Sobers, Roger Alexander, John Jeremie, Michelle Benjamin, Clyde Elder, Phillip Watts, Wayne Sturge, and Leroy Baptiste, among others. Each of these figures has been entrusted with meaningful authority, entrusted not because of their ethnicity but because of their competence, experience, and ability to contribute to national development. This reality shatters the myth that the UNC is an ethnically narrow party. On the contrary, it is an organization that recognises that TTs strength lies in its diversity.

For too long, politics in our nation has been framed through the lens of race and division, with parties and their supporters often painted in broad, unflattering strokes. But the appointment of John demonstrates the fact that we are slowly moving toward a more progressive, inclusive political culture one that reflects the true essence of TT. It is worth noting that this is not an isolated act of political tokenism. It is part of a consistent pattern by Persad-Bissessar, who has time and again placed qualified African Trinidadians and other ethnic minorities in high office.

There can be no doubt that John will discharge her duties as acting PM with excellence. Her tenure in various capacities has proven her ability to handle responsibility with confidence and skill. She embodies the qualities of a leader who is people-focused, results-driven, and unafraid to make tough decisions when required. While she is serving in this capacity temporarily, her performance will likely reinforce the growing sentiment that she is capable of holding the highest office in the land on a permanent basis.

Indeed, one cannot ignore the fact that John is increasingly being seen as a potential future prime minister of TT. Her appointment is not only a recognition of her current abilities but also a statement about the possibilities for leadership succession within the UNC. It is a reminder that the party is preparing the next generation of leaders — leaders who represent the rich multicultural fabric of our society.

As TT navigates its political future, it is important for citizens to recognise that leadership must be judged on the basis of merit, vision, and the ability to unify. Persad-Bissessar has shown through her actions that she understands this principle and applies it consistently. By endorsing leaders like John, she is ensuring that the UNC remains a broad-based, national party one that transcends the racial stereotypes of the past and positions itself as a party of the people, for the people, and by the people.

This country is in very good hands.

PAUL SARRAN

via e-mail