Headliner splashes to Triple Crown

Headliner on the way to victory on Republic Day. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

JASON CLIFTON

Headliner splashed his way to victory on September 24 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, when he swept the Triple Crown series.

When the field of six was sent by starter Wayne Campbell it was a level break. As the runners passed in front of the judges for the stablemates Headliner and Have A Great Day battled for the lead.

With the thoroughbreds now going up the back stretch Headliner pulled some three lengths clear of his rivals as the runners approached the 1,100 metres pole.

As the chestnut colt continued to open the gap on the opposition, Free Pass who finished second in the Guineas and Midsummer Classic, made his way into the runner up position once again.

With the field approaching the 800m mark, Headliner was continuing to glide along easily as the contest was now on for second. Stablemate Have A Great Day started to take prisoners one by one as he regained second position 600m from home.

As the runners set sail for the judges, Have A Great Day with Bajan apprentice Aaron Daniel, cut into the lead of 1/9 favourite Headliner. Champion jockey Dillon Khelawan on seeing the danger approaching asked the chestnut colt to produce more.

With gasoline left in the tank, Headliner was able to scoot to a 12-and-a-half length victory to cap off the triple crown series in fine style.

Khelawan led the way with a hat-trick, Jovika Boodramsingh had a double and veteran Nobel Abrego had one winner.

In the trainers column, champion trainer John O'Brien saddled a double and trainers Lester Alexis; Moses Boxie; Michael Lutchman; and Ramesh Ramroop had one winner.

Racing action will continue on October 25.