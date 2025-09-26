Hats & Heels at Hyatt

A model walks the runway for a Daronte Guadeloupe collection at Hats & Heels 2. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

ROTARY TT hosted the second edition of its signature fundraiser, Hats & Heels 2 at the Regency Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain on September 21.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Rotary Foundation and Peace Building: Empowering Youths Through Education.

Guests enjoyed runway presentations from leading designers including Daronte Guadeloupe, Knot Couture, Krissi's Collection, Matrix Designs and Zadd & Eastman.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images at the event.