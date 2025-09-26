Grieving policeman dies months after wife’s passing

Cpl Joel Richardson and his wife Natasha Richardson. He died on September 25. -

A police corporal who was still mourning the recent death of his wife was found unresponsive at his home in Princes Town on the morning of September 25.

Cpl Joel “Ritchie” Richardson, 47, of the Southern Division Task Force, was later confirmed dead. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Richardson, a father of three, married Natasha Richardson on November 2023.

In July this year, she died after suffering a stroke.

One of the policeman's brothers confirmed his passing on September 26, saying he received a call around 9 am on September 25.

Relatives said Richardson had been battling high blood pressure and hypertension, and had recently been experiencing swollen feet.

Richardson had served in the police service for more than 20 years.

He also has two brothers in the service.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from his colleagues.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

His body is expected to be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Navet Cemetery in Princes Town.