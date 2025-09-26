Flow celebrates success of P83 Dance at Panama

P83 Dance group with their winning trophies. -

Flow Trinidad is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of P83 Dance, an all-girl dance group who recently competed at the All Dance America 2025 competition in Panama City, Panama, held from September 18-22.

A media release said, the talented troupe delivered powerful performances across multiple genres, taking first place in five of the six categories they entered – including standout solo and group routines in Afrodance, dancehall, and hip hop. They also earned second place in the fiercely contested Hip Hop Group category, proudly representing TT on the international stage.

Flow Trinidad’s sponsorship covered full travel, accommodation, and competition costs for the group, ensuring that financial barriers didn’t stand in the way of their dreams, the release said.

“These young women – who were also the vibrant stars of our Flow ‘Riddim’ dance video – are the embodiment of energy, discipline, and creativity,” said Yolande Agard-Simmons, senior manager, corporate communications at Flow Trinidad.

“We believed in their potential, and we’re incredibly proud to have supported their journey to Panama. At Flow, we’re all about connection – and what better way to connect than through the universal language of dance!”

“This opportunity meant everything to us,” said Adrian Daniel, founder and coach of P83 Dance. “The girls have trained tirelessly, and with Flow’s support, we were able to walk onto that international stage with confidence, pride, and unity.”

About P83 Dance

Its founder and director, local dancer and choreographer Adrian Daniel, has been in the performing arts for decades. He is a Hip Hop International medallist and highly regarded dance instructor and choreographer in TT, having choreographed dances for performances by Kes, Machel Montano and others.