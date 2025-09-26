Disturbing trends since election

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

THE EDITOR: I have decided to write this letter after viewing the brief 2025 national awards ceremony on Republic Day.

Firstly, congratulations to all awardees and thank you for your service to our country. I wished that the Hunters Search and Rescue Team's members were on the podium too since they have been doing fantastic work across the nation.

Nevertheless, at the end of the award ceremony I asked myself how there could be a national event and no steelpan item. If I missed it then I stand corrected, but I do not recall seeing anyone playing the instrument. Isn’t the steelpan our national instrument?

I am of the opinion that immediately after this administration got into power, it started showing its true colours and I am also positive that I am not the only one who has been observing some very disturbing trends.

Within moments after the UNC was installed in government, the first set of people to be fired were probably the ones who helped get the party into power in the first place, the most vulnerable in our society – former workers from the forestry section, Cepep and URP groups.

It has often been alleged that both the PNM and UNC used Cepep and URP workers to make up crowds at their political rallies.

I remember seeing reporters ask the workers why they were protesting outside the Red House and none was able to properly articulate an answer. There were those who admitted that their supervisors asked them to be present to protest a matter or else they may have lost their jobs or got a reduction in salary.

Just to add, the PNM and the UNC cannot win a general or local election with their tribal base alone. They must get swing votes or votes from disgruntled party members who decide to make a switch, which is how the UNC won the general elections in 2010 and this year.

Apart from the inhumane firing of the workers mentioned, the National Gas Company, which recently reported more than $1 billion in profits, dropped the sponsorship of three steelbands: Couva Joylanders, La Brea Nightingales and Tobago’s Steel Xplosion – and apparently pulled support for Pan Trinbago but retained sponsorship for the Secondary Schools' Cricket League and tassa.

Are you also aware that the NGC recently dropped sponsorship for our athletes as well? We the citizens need a reason as to why the sponsorship was pulled since this company is a not a private one but a state-owned corporation.

It also remains to be seen what will happen to those steelbands as Carnival 2026 draws closer and practice for Panorama may start soon. I hope the Minister of Culture provides a positive update in the near future.

In addition, the ethnic composition of state boards is also a concern, so I wish to ask who exactly has been winning since the UNC has come into power?

In spite of what is currently said, the PNM did cater to its base to some extent, but also catered to folks of other ethnic groups, too.

Recently the UNC’s PRO, Dr Kirk Meighoo, disrespected our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, for our 63rd independence anniversary. Is it that he is seeking to rewrite history or wipe out anything or everything that may seem PNM-related? Where is the political maturity here?

Due to a threat, we had no Independence Day parade, yet the ministers who received threats on their lives were seen at a local CPL game enjoying themselves. So, I still ask why wasn’t there a parade?

I am glad for the few "token" folks who have gotten jobs with the current administration, though. I really hope we would see our steelpan, our collective cultures and all ethnic groups treated with dignity, equality and respect where jobs and opportunities are concerned.

Let me also add that it should be mandatory for our steelpan to be taught in every primary and secondary school – it should be on the curriculums.

Politicians need to remember that when they get into power they are to provide services to the whole country and not just themselves or financiers. The blatant biasness and downright pettiness must stop now.

I urged all you citizens to stay focused and vigilant and speak up for your rights. This country is not India 2.0, this is our TT.

JEANIE ANNE ALI

Port of Spain