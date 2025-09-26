Curvin Pope transforms coconut leaves into master crafts

Bartender Curvin Pope with some his crafts created from coconut leaves. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

At Bottles and Bites in San Fernando, customers do not just walk away with a drink in hand; they often leave with a handcrafted piece of art made from coconut leaves, thanks to bartender and artiste Curvin Pope.

Pope has spent the past 25 years working in the food and beverage industry, but for the last eight, he has been weaving his way into the world of eco-friendly craft.

What began as a curiosity after stumbling across pictures online has now become his signature passion, transforming ordinary coconut leaves into extraordinary creations.

From baskets, crabs, grasshoppers, butterflies, coasters and boats, to intricate figures of people and four-legged animals, Pope’s work fascinates people.

“I use coconut leaves because they give the best length and flexibility,” he explained. “Other leaves can work, but coconut is perfect for the details I want to bring out.”

Pope’s craft was shaped by a cross-cultural exchange.

After reaching out to a man in Malaysia who shared similar work online, he began learning directly through videos and conversations, first with the help of Google Translate.

“At first, we used Google Translate as he does not speak English, but over time, he would send me videos of his techniques, and I would share mine. It became an exchange,” Pope said.

“He no longer posts as frequently online.”

Pope said the Malaysian artiste, who travels often between India and China, uses the crafts decoratively and as toys, much like how children in Trinidad and Tobago once used grass to fashion rings, toy guns and other items.

For Pope, the practice is deeply nostalgic.

“When I started, I remembered my grandfather. He used to make straw hats and bracelets. We grew up making things with our hands, but I never thought I would take it this far,” he reflected.

Pope, 45, is originally from Arima and now lives in Princes Town.

Pope has always been described as creative.

As a child, he loved drawing and origami, anything that could transform a flat object into something three-dimensional.

That same curiosity now fuels his late-night sessions, sometimes working until 4 or 5 am to finish a piece.

“I genuinely love it,” he said with a smile. “People are amazed not only by the designs but also by how the coconut leaves change colour, from green to brown, over time. It makes the craft even more beautiful.”

Over the years, Pope’s coconut leaf art has drawn admirers from across the world.

Both locals and tourists collect his pieces, often returning to see his latest designs. “Some people have been collecting since I started. They always ask me, ‘What new designs do you have?’” he said.

For Pope, it’s not just about decoration or tradition; it is about putting his own stamp on something uniquely tropical.

“When people look at drinks everywhere, they see the bartender’s touch. With my crafts, it’s the same. It is a way of saying this came from here, from me.”

At Bottles and Bites, amid the clicking of glasses and hum of conversations, Pope is always crafting more than cocktails, sharing his talents in transforming coconut leaves into stunning pieces of art.