Culinary woman power at Goatober 2025

Brigette Joseph -

On October 19, GoatoberTT presents Feasts of Fire, the most unique culinary event for 2025.

This “Festival of Goat” brings together three female chefs at the top of their game who will put the spotlight on one of our favourite meats by elevating and demonstrating its versatility.

St Lucian-born Nina Compton, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Debra Sardinha and Brigette Joseph are the chefs bringing the fire to this evening of culinary adventure.

Compton became a household name in 2013 as the runner-up in Bravo’s popular Top Chef competition. Since then she’s won the James Beard Award (the Oscars of the culinary world) and many other accolades for her restaurant Compere Lapin in New Orleans.

Sardinha, known affectionately as Chef Debbie, made history as the first female executive chef at a Hilton Hotel in the Americas. She’s a trailblazer who has been devoted to elevating our local produce and flavours.

The youngest of the chefs, Joseph is celebrating her 20th anniversary in the industry.

In that time, she’s shown herself to be an innovator who has found fascinating ways to present local produce. Joseph is in demand at high profile local and regional events like Freebird’s recent Oil and Music Food Festival and the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

Goatober is an international celebration of goat that began in the US in 2011. It spread to the UK and Europe and was introduced in Trinidad by journalist and media entrepreneur Franka Philip in 2019.

GoatoberTT was first staged with a series of successful events featuring UK chefs James Whetlor and James Cochran alongside Joseph and popular local chef Bianca Savary Bianco. Covid19 put the in-person event on hiatus; however, the programme shifted to online events like live cook-alongs, interviews, and discussions. Philip was, however, determined to revive the in-person dining experience.

“I’m really excited to bring back Goatober celebrations this year. After covid, it was a struggle for me personally to do it, but in 2024, I was inspired by events in the diasporic culinary space that were putting Caribbean food at the forefront.”

Philip described how she got Compton to come and participate in Goatober.

“I’ve been talking to Nina about coming for Goatober since 2018 and I know she’s incredibly busy so I went to New Orleans to see her in May. The food coming out of her kitchen at Compere Lapin is possibly the best I’ve ever eaten.

“She visited these shores in August and after hanging out with Brigette and Debbie, she’s eagerly looking forward to cooking with them.”

This year’s Goatober event will take the form of two meals – lunch and dinner in which the meat will be cooked by live fire.

Lunch will be led by Joseph and she will curate a menu that pays homage to the principles she’s stuck with in her 20 years. “It’s an anniversary celebration,” she said. “People can bring a lime and get friends together for a casual way to enjoy serious cooking.”

All three chefs will combine for a four-course dinner which they’ve described as “a sultry evening of Caribbean chic and culinary excellence” that will bring out the versatility and bold flavours of goat.

In this country, goat is most popularly enjoyed curried but one of the main aims of Goatober is to challenge the notions of how goat can be enjoyed. This is why GoatoberTT will always invite chefs known for their willingness to push the envelope to participate in this event. Philip is inviting the real food lovers to “have their taste buds challenged by some of the Caribbean’s most exquisite chefs.”

Feasts of Fire takes place in Veronique’s Events in St Clair, with lunch taking place from 12 pm-4 pm and dinner from 6 pm-10 pm.

Tickets and details are available on IslandEtickets.