Creating a tourism model that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable

Barry Bidaisee

BAVINA SOOKDEO

On September 27, the world will celebrate World Tourism Day 2025, the theme for which is Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, which underscores the sector’s potential to be a catalyst for positive change.

The United Nations Tourism (UNWTO) established the day, with the first celebration in 1980, to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on September 27, 1970. According to https://www.un.org, “Tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. For some countries, it can represent over 20 percent of their GDP.”

The Tourism Industry Association of Trinidad and Tobago is the umbrella organisation representing private sector interests in the tourism sector in Trinidad and Tobago. Its directors are Charles Carvalho, Lisa Shandilya, Rajiv Shandilya and Barry Bidaisee.

According to Bidaisee, it supports sustainable, inclusive growth in tourism, advocating for policy, training, innovation and collaboration among stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Bidaisee said the day is not just about marking another calendar event but about charting a new path for the nation’s tourism future. “This year, the focus is on how tourism can shift from recovery to resilience, growth to equity, and short-term gains to long-term sustainability."

Bidaisee added, “Tourism is more than travel, it’s the connection between people and place, and we must do so in a way that protects our land, uplifts our communities, and builds a future where every Trinidadian and Tobagonian benefits.”

The call comes at a time when tourism is proving its economic weight. Carnival 2025 alone drew over 41,000 air arrivals, while cruise activity – including the Epic Carnival Experience aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas – pumped an estimated $34 million into the economy. Visitors flocked to iconic events like Panorama and other Carnival activities, while also supporting local industries from mas-making to food and transport.

The association’s position is that sustainable tourism transformation demands shared responsibility. Bidaisee explained that they’re calling on:

• Industry partners to adopt sustainable business practices, reduce waste, support local supply chains, and invest in green innovation.

• Government agencies to provide the regulatory environment, infrastructure, and incentives needed for sustainable tourism transformation while protecting our fragile ecosystems.

• Local communities and citizens to engage in preserving cultural heritage sites, and our country’s natural beauty in ways that respect and enhance their quality of life.

• International and domestic travellers to explore responsibly: respect local customs, reduce environmental impact, buy local, and choose sustainable options.

His message resonates with the wider global theme articulated by the UN, which calls for a move from “growth to equity, and short-term gains to long-term sustainability.”

With newly appointed Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satykama “Kama” Maharaj pledging to diversify the economy and make tourism a pillar of growth, the timing is ripe.

As the world observes World Tourism Day 2025, TT’s challenge – and opportunity – according to Bidaisee, lies in transforming its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and vibrant festivals into a tourism model that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.