Cops seize marijuana, gun, arrest suspects

A shotgun found in Manzanilla. -

Officers of the South-Western Division (SWD) conducted two anti-crime operations in the districts of Siparia, Fyzabad, and Oropouche, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of over two kilogrammes of marijuana.

Around 1.30 p.m. on September 25, officers of the SWD Task Force were on mobile patrol when they received intelligence regarding suspected drug activity. The officers went to a bushy area approximately 200 feet off Quinam Road, Siparia, and saw a small shed near a farm where a man was seated. A search was conducted, and a bag containing four brown, rectangular plastic packets of cannabis was discovered.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old Venezuelan national residing in Penal, was arrested. The seized material weighed approximately 2,130 grammes. He was taken to the police station, and enquiries are continuing.

Meanwhile, in a co-ordinated exercise between 4 am and 8 am on September 24, officers executed Operation “Street Control” in the Fyzabad and Oropouche districts. The operation targeted individuals with outstanding warrants and those involved in drug-related activities.

A total of six warrants were executed, leading to the arrest of: a 36-year-old man of Aripero Village, Rousillac – arrested on one warrant; a 47-year-old man of Butler Avenue, Point Fortin – arrested on five warrants; and a 26-year-old man of Pepper Village, Fyzabad – arrested for possession of marijuana weighing approximately 504.2 grams.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Thompson, co-ordinated by ASPs Forbes, Corrie, and Lewis, and supervised by Inspector Harripersad.

Participating officers included PC Singh, PC Joseph, and PC Lalman.

In an unrelated exercise tackling drug blocks in Manzanilla and Biche on September 25, two illegal firearms and ammunition were seized and one person was arrested.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette, ASP Lee Tang, Insp Ramdeen, and Insp Mahabir, and supervised by Sgt Mohammed. It involved officers from the Manzanilla Police Post, the Northern Operations Task Force, the Canine Unit, and the MultiOperational Police Section.

During a search of an abandoned structure at Depot Road, officers discovered one Venezuelan-made Conavenca shotgun along with two 12-gauge cartridges. Investigations are ongoing, led by PC Maxime.

A similar operation was conducted in the Biche District, targeting four known drug blocks. While conducting searches at Oliver Trace, Cushe, officers discovered one homemade shotgun. Investigations are ongoing, led by PC Singh.