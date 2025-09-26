Congrats to our athletes

Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Huge congratulations to Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards for their incredible achievements at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. Their success truly shows what hard work and determination can accomplish. They represent exemplars of this nation, especially to our young upcoming athletes.

As the great Hasely Crawford recently said in a radio interview, good health for athletes starts with good food, including our local ground provisions. He also pointed out that good shoes and the right training conditions from well trained coaches are huge advantages.

The Sports Ministry should take serious notes. Our people are counting on it to provide the support our athletes need to continue to excel.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail