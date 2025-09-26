Coach Griffith: Young WI must pressure selector ahead of T20 World Cup

(L-R) West Indies players Navin Bidaisee, Jewel Andrews and Zishan Motara take part in a training session, on September 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates. West Indies face Nepal, at the same venue, in the first of three T20Is, on September 27. - (CWI Media)

A young and “hungry” West Indies team bowl off the first of three T20Is against Nepal, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on September 27, from 10.30 am (TT time).

What’s at stake for the youth-filled outfit, led by first-time T20 captain Akeal Hosein, is much more than a series victory away from home, but an opportune chance to impress and make a claim for potential selection to the 2026 T20 World Cup team.

For this series, no fewer than five players are in line to possibly make their debuts. Among them are promising all-rounder Navin Bidaisee, leg-spinner Zishan Motara, batsman Jewel Andrews, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds and wicketkeeper/batsman Amir Jangoo, who has already had a taste of West Indies colours.

The team is led by stand-in head coach Rayon Griffith, deputising for Darren Sammy (not on tour with the team), with former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson serving as fast-bowling consultant for the tour.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in the UAE on September 26, Griffith said the injection of youth represents more than just opportunity.

“It always excites me when it comes to young players. You know what you’re going to get from them. You know the eagerness, the willingness from them, and they’re hungry. So it’s going to be a very interesting series and I’m looking forward to working with these young, excited players,” he said.

With only three T20 International series left – versus Bangladesh (October 27-30), New Zealand (November 5-12) and South Africa (January 27 to February 6, 2026) – before the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Windies’ three-match assignment against Nepal serves as a crucial platform for the youngsters to impress.

For those on the fringes of selection, this series potentially carries more weight than others, for some.

“It’s (T20 World Cup) coming up very soon. And the opportunity is here for the players to showcase themselves. The more they could perform, they could put that pressure on the selector. I’m here to play a series to improve and to make sure my performances are good enough and I could have an opportunity to play for the West Indies side,” Griffith said.

Despite only arriving in the UAE a few days ago, Griffith believes the players’ recent Caribbean Premier League experience should serve them well. He, however, believes the squad must quickly adapt to the hot conditions there.

“Most of our players just finished the CPL, which means they have some cricket underneath the belt. That’s a good sign for us. Today (September 26), we will have that opportunity to understand the conditions more in Dubai.”

Besides Hosein’s experience and a wealth of youthful talent, the maroon also boast seasoned contenders like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Fabian Allen in the squad.

Griffith said that the team’s success remains solely dependent on his players’ attitude and execution.

“The most important thing is for the players to be themselves. Just to bring the best version of themselves, which is important. You’re thinking about representing the badge of West Indies cricket. We must have a purpose; it’s going to be important for us. And to bring the passion. Because if you have the purpose, the passion is going to follow.”

Tactically, Griffith confirmed, the approach remains aligned with coach Darren Sammy’s blueprint of bold, positive cricket.

Griffith pointed to improvements in playing spin and running between the wickets as key areas the squad must continue to develop. He also underlined the need to balance all three phases of the innings.

“In the power play, how we tackle it. The middle phase, where we need to run more between the wickets and play the spinners much better, which we improved in that department. And in the back phase of the game, which is our strength. We want to continue to dominate at the back end as well.”

WI Squad vs Nepal

Akeal Hosein (captain), Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Obed McCoy Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Shamar Springer, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Kyle Mayers, Ramon Simmonds and Zishan Motara