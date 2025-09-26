Classic cheesecake recipe

Cheesecake. Photo courtesy Unicakery -

NAOMI ANDERSON

Few desserts rival the creamy richness of a well-made cheesecake. This recipe is straightforward and reliable, perfect for home bakers while still leaving room for creative variations with flavourings and toppings. This recipe goes best with fresh strawberries.

Of course, this recipe is a wonderful starting point for a classic cheesecake, but there are so many ways to take it further. In my classes, we explore various baking methods, creative flavour pairings, and professional tips for presentation, so you can elevate your cheesecake from homemade to a professional standard.

Ingredients

1 lb cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp lemon juice (plus extra if making your own sour cream)

2 tbsp heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp sour cream (store-bought or homemade with cream + lemon juice)

1 tbsp cornstarch

Method

In a mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and lump-free.

Blend in the sugar gradually until the mixture is light and creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla and lemon juice.

Add heavy cream and sour cream, mixing until evenly combined.

Fold in cornstarch, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl for a perfectly smooth batter.

Pour into a prepared pan. Place in a water bath and bake at 325°F (160°C) for about 45–50 minutes, until the center is just set.

Let cool completely, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight before slicing.

Note: Homemade sour cream

If you don’t have sour cream on hand, you can make a quick version by adding 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to 1 cup of whipping cream. Stir well and let it sit for 5–10 minutes at room temperature until slightly thickened before using.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, TT. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship and creative desserts. Check social media platforms at @unicakery or visit our website www.unicakery.com