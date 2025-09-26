Central FC coach Edwards on Caribbean Cup exit: "We lost shape, discipline."

MIC Central FC Reboot defender Liam Burns (R) keeps close tabs on a Moca FC player during their Concacaf Caribbean Cup match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 16. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

MIC Central FC Reboot coach Julius Edwards said his team failed to cope with the intensity of Mount Pleasant Football Academy in the second half of their Concacaf Caribbean Cup clash on September 23, as the TT club bowed out with a 2-0 defeat at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

“My reaction is that we lost the day,” Edwards said in the post-match interview.

“The first 45 minutes we managed it. We had the game plan. The second 45 minutes they came on and we didn't stand up to the pace of the game. We ended up losing our shape, our discipline.”

Needing a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive, Central entered the fixture in third spot in Group A, behind leaders Mount Pleasant and O&M FC.

But after a disciplined opening period, the Central unit could not contain the Jamaican outfit. Goals from Raheem Edwards and substitute Chevaughn Walsh after the interval secured Mount Pleasant’s place in the final four.

Edwards felt the turning point came in the first half, when his players failed to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

“The opportunities that came to us in the first half we didn't score and the team (Mount Pleasant) came out running. We were spread and we lost the shape so they capitalised on it.”

The loss capped a disappointing campaign for Central, who managed just one victory in their four matches – a 2-0 win over reigning Caribbean Football Union winners Moca FC on September 16.

Despite the early exit, Edwards is determined to take positives from the experience. He acknowledged that his squad, including several younger players, will benefit from exposure at regional level, and he expects Central to be better prepared in the future.

“Differently for us, we should have been able to assess it a little more quickly. The players on the field didn't really see the moments and react the way we were expecting them to react.

“This season we came, we saw it. So next season we'll have a little idea with the young ones who are now coming and happened to get their first experience in the Concacaf.”

For now, Edwards said the focus shifts to the TT Pro League campaign, which begins later this year. He said the team will regroup and reset quickly.

“The Pro League season is ahead so we'll regroup, we'll have a conversation with the management staff. We're looking to proceed to the next season and try to get back here and have a better showing of ourselves.”