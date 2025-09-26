Boxer Guy ready to take frontpage at The Headliner

Trinidad and Tobago's Tianna Guy (L) and the Dominican Republic's Grecia Nova square off at The Headliner weigh in at East Gates Mall, Trincity on September 26. - David Scarlett

DAVID SCARLETT

NATIONAL boxer Tianna Guy is ready for her showpiece event at The Headliner at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on September 27.

The event, hosted by TMG Productions and the Machel Cedenio Sporting Foundation, is a sporting and cultural occasion that will feature local and regional talents in boxing and stick fighting.

Guy, who has been called the “next Giselle Salandy,” said in a press conference that she hopes to honour the late Salandy's legacy in the best way possible.

She is the first woman from TT to compete at the Commonwealth Games and she is a Continental silver medalist.

She will battle Grecia Nova from the Dominican Republic, who is formidable herself with a record of 18 wins, four draws and 32 losses.

Both athletes squared off at the event's weigh-in at East Gates Mall, Trincity, on September 26, sparking tension between the two and building excitement among the watchful crowd.

The Headliner will also feature local male boxers Al-Jaleel Ortega Jokhu, Dinner Phillip and Darnell Sinaswee, as well as stick fighters Anderson Marcano, Randy Bynaille and Peter Noel. They will be batting against boxers from Jamaica, Venezuela and other parts of the region.

The event will begin at 7 pm and tickets are available at Big Life Apparel (Chaguanas) and CLX Gym (Tunapuna, Sangre Grande and Port of Spain). E-tickets can be purchased at caritickets.com.