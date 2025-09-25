Vandals hit Carapichaima West Secondary School

VANDALS struck at the Carapichaima West Secondary School on the night of September 24, overturning bins, breaking into classrooms and overturning the security booth.

The estate constable employed with National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) told police he heard noises coming from the northern side of the compound around 11 pm, and left the booth unsecured to investigate. Returning after he didn't notice anything, the officer found 16 pages torn from the desk diary, which was now covered in pen markings. He also found other papers scattered on the floor.

Checks around the property revealed that three garbage bins were overturned and their contents scattered on the floor near the administrative building. The doors to several classrooms were open, and the latches were broken. It did not appear that anything was stolen. Police were unable to locate the suspects but are reviewing CCTV footage.