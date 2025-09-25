TTFA VP: No new name for Trinidad and Tobago football team yet

Former sport broadcaster Selwyn Melville, right, and TTFA first vice-president Colin Murray are all smiles after a meeting with parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid in July, to discuss the TT men's senior football team nickname Soca Warriors. -

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) first vice-president Colin Murray says that the Kieron Edwards-led administration is yet to decide on a new nickname for TT's men's football team, which became widely known as the Soca Warriors during the team's run to qualifying for the 2006 Fifa World Cup.

Speaking to Newsday briefly via telephone on September 24, Murray was responding to reports in a September 24 newspaper article which said the TTFA had decided on a new name for the men's team.

"I don't know where that's coming from," Murray told Newsday. "We haven't met yet as an executive to finalise a new name for the team."

With coach Dwight Yorke and the TT men's team in the midst of a crucial qualifying campaign towards the 2026 World Cup, Murray said the TTFA executive felt it best to set the timeline for the naming of the team at the end of the qualification run. After two matches in the final round, TT are third in Group B on one point, trailing their rivals Jamaica (six points) and Curacao (four points). TT have not scored in their first two matches and will encounter two pivotal games on the road when they meet the cellar-placed Bermuda and Curacao on October 10 and October 14 respectively.

With Yorke and his team needing to stay razor-sharp for the four games still to come in the final round, Murray said the team needs no distractions as they look to bounce back from their shaky start in this phase. He said the belief is still high in the administration and reckons the team can still get the job done.

Yorke and his assistant coaches Derek King and Russell Latapy have their hands filled with the on-field results. Off the field, the TTFA have also had a lot on their plate in their lengthy legal joust with former sports broadcaster Selwyn Melville, over the naming rights for the team. Melville claims to have coined the Soca Warriors nickname in the late 1990s, and even received a trademark certificate for the name in 2022.

This year, the battle between Melville and the TTFA seemed to come to a head, as the parties struggled to find a middle ground on the popular sobriquet. On July 17, parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid mediated a meeting between Melville and the TTFA. Coming out of that meeting, two options were put forward: the possibility of Melville accepting a reasonable offer from the TTFA to part ways with the name or for the parties to reach an agreement via a marketing plan which will prove beneficial to both.

Almost two weeks after that meeting, the TTFA called on the public to assist with finding a new name for the men's team when it released a shortlist for supporters to vote on via a July 29 social media post.

The 12 shortlisted names are Calypso Kings; Calypso Warriors; Carnival Kings; Kaisoca Boys/Warriors; Panorama Boys; Soca Gladiators; Soca Invaders; Soca Kings; Sunshine Boys; Trinbago Vikings; Trinbago Warriors; and Trini Warriors.

Up to press time, calls and Whatsapp messages to the TTFA president went unanswered as Newsday sought clarification on the team's nickname and a resolution to the ongoing situation.