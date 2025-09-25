Trinidad and Tobago recognises its distinguished citizens

ORTT RECIPIENTS: President Christine Kangaloo with the recipients of the Order of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), from left, Mboya Charles (who collected on behalf of his deceased father former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles), Prof Ken Ramchand and Prof Selwyn Cudjoe at the Republic Day National Awards ceremony, Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Wednesday.- Photos by Faith Ayoung

MBOYA CHARLES, son of the late former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles, thanked Government for bestowing the nation's highest honour – The Order of TT (ORTT) – on his father, although he admitted that the elder Charles was not one for this kind of accolade.

Charles, Professor Ken Ramchand and Professor Selwyn Cudjoe were the three ORTT recipients at this year's National Awards held on Wednesday evening at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. They led the field of 30 people and organisations/groups to receive national awards.

Charles said the family was surprised when they got the call that his father, seen as a controversial Tobagonian, was to be honoured posthumously.Nevertheless, he said they family felt heartened and grateful that his father’s hard work and many achievements gathered over several decades, was being recognised.

He said his father had worked long and hard for the advancement of Tobago.

“It’s an excellent thing that he is being recognised at the end of his journey. He was someone who did not really like these kinds of things because he set himself out to do something and when he's completed...that was it. He was not looking for honour at the end of it all...it was all about country and our people. He even left his family undone to see (to) country and people.

“Many a time they called him to be honoured and he turned them down. He said, ‘Not until Tobago receives its autonomy.’ Well, I do believe he has done his leg of the work,” a beaming Charles said.

Charles said the kind of man his father was, was needed at the time, and as such, the family was willing to share him with the country.

He hastened to add however that he had no intention of carrying on his father’s legacy because to do so would be a huge task and he has no intention of going into politics.

Professor Emeritus Kenneth Ramchand said he felt very pleased when he got a letter telling him he was to receive the award, especially as he was a citizen who did not “kowtow” to anyone or to any party.

“I felt honoured that after all these years of working in obscurity, as it were, not having had any national recognition – although I did get the (Chaconia) gold in 1996 – but since 1996, being in a kind of wilderness where government of the day hardly knew I was there.

"So I felt, at long last, I'm being recognised by my country for my work, not because they (the government) like me or I’m on their side or anything, but purely for my work.”

Ramchand said while getting the award would not change his life, he hopes it would shed light on his work with the group Friends of Mr Biswas, which has been championing for government to buy the house described in VS Naipaul’s novel, A House for Mr Biswas, and turn it into a literary museum.

He hopes his ORTT would encourage people to support this organisation.

"I FELT PRIDE"

Akil Des Vignes, a Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) recipient for gallantry said when the video of him saving a child who had grabbed on to a ferris wheel, went viral, people on social media had been clamouring for him to get a national award.

So when the electrician got the call saying he would be receiving a national award, he was not surprised

“When I got that call, it was a sense of pride, a sense of joy. The nation’s voices were heeded and it was truly a good feeling.” He added that his daughters felt very proud of him and excited about it.

Another Humming Bird Medal Bronze recipient for gallantry was labourer Terrance David, who together with fellow awardee Deshawn Hamilton, risked life and limb to save a policeman trapped in a burning vehicle on the Beetham Highway in September 2024.

Despite instructions from the authorities to keep a safe distance, they rescued the man from the burning vehicle and carried him to safety.

David said he wants his experience to be an example to the nation's youths that they should be kind to one another. He added that it was also important not to stigmatise or judge people for their looks.

“So if we could just be a little loving and share that love, Trinidad and the whole community would be good.”

"FINALLY!"

An excited and elated calypsonian Abbi Blackman, who collected the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for her late father Garfield "Ras Shorty I" Blackman, said that everyone in the family exclaimed "finally!" when they got the news that he was to receive a posthumous award.

Blackman is credited with creating soca – an offshoot of calypso – in the 1970s.

“I mean, it has been 25 years since (his) passing and 54 years since he invented soca. Of course, Jamoo and the first initial stages of chutney soca, he initiated, so it felt great that he is being recognised,” Blackman said.

Other notable awardees on the night included the TKR team who won a Chaconia Medal (Gold) for winning this year's CPL final – their fifth crown – and widely-acclaimed queen of Chutney music Drupatee Ramgoonai who received a Hummingbird Medal (Gold).