Trinidad and Tobago establishes diplomatic ties with Monaco

REPPING TT: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers, left, and parliamentary secretary in the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry Nicholas Morris at the United Nations general assembly in New York. - Photo courtesy Foreign And Caricom Affairs Ministry

THIS country has established formal diplomatic ties with Monaco. This happened during a series of meetings held by a government delegation on September 25 on the fringes of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

In a statement, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry said the formal establishment of TT-Monaco diplomatic relations was a key milestone of the day's events.

TT and Monaco signed a joint communiqué for both nations to explore potential collaboration in areas such as tourism, the yachting industry and sports.

Monaco is a sovereign city-state and microstate in Western Europe. Situated on the French Riviera, it is a semi-enclave bordered by France to the north, east, and west, with the Mediterranean Sea to the south.

As of July 1, 2023, according to the UN, Monaco has a population of 36,297 people. Tourism is one of Monaco's main sources of revenue.

The TT delegation is being led by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and the ministry's parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris.

Sobers held a separate meeting with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla to underscore long-standing bonds of friendship between TT and Cuba.

He also met with Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radosław Sikorski to discuss prospects for trade and investment and co-ordination within the UN to address global security and development challenges.

The 80th session of the UN began on September 8 and will end on September 28.

This week, September 22-26, is known as UN General Assembly High Level Week, when world leaders assemble in New York and individually address the General Assembly.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to be among the leaders to address the UN General Assembly on September 26.