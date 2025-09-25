Tashia Burris: I'm still secretary of tourism

Tashia Burris. -

IN A heated plenary sitting of the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough on September 25, THA councillor Tashia Burris confirmed that she is still the Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transport.

Her declaration came five days after she said in a Facebook post that she had taken time away from work to celebrate her birthday.

This social media post came after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a release on September 18, that Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett had been temporarily assigned responsibility for Burris' portfolio as of September 15.

The release said Hackett would continue to serve as Secretary of Education while assuming the additional portfolio. It neither gave a reason for Burris’ absence nor a time frame for Hackett’s temporary appointment.

But during the plenary sitting, Burris confirmed she is still the tourism secretary.

She did so while responding to questions from Roxborough/Belle Garden East/Argyle assemblyman Watson Duke who sought answers about the $5.8 million allocated for Tobago’s participation in the national Carnival festival in March.

Duke wanted to know, among other things, what immediate measures will be taken to compensate micro-businesses in Tobago East owing to the cancellation of parade of the bands in Roxborough.

Burris said, “The event was not cancelled by the actions of the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd. The event did not come off because there was no interest in having an event. A decision was taken not to proceed.

“As far as I am aware, there were no requests for compensation as a result of this, but the division remains open for any suggestions from the member for that area, for any activities that we can support to encourage economic activity in Tobago East.”

Duke responded, “I have a challenge digesting the information presented by councillor Tashia Burris. She is saying ‘we.’ Who is ‘we’? Is it ‘we, the division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities? Who is the ‘we’ that she is referring to?”

This led to a verbal tussle between Presiding Officer Abby Taylor and Duke.

Taylor asked him to pose his question.

Duke accused her of trying to prevent him from speaking.

“Madam presiding officer, I cannot understand why you are not allowing me to make my point? Why you not treating my statement as a statement made in the House. I am not outside the House. I am in the House and I ought to be afforded the protection of the House and the right to respond in the House.”

Taylor told Duke he had a right to ask a question but it must be a “run on statement.

“Can you kindly to the House, (to) your colleagues, ask a question,” Taylor said.

“To the councillor Tashia Burris, are you still the secretary for tourism, culture, antiquities,” Duke then asked.

Taylor told Duke this question was not in keeping with his substantive question which was about compensation after the parade was cancelled.

Duke would have none of it. “Madam presiding officer, I refuse to be badgered by you. I refuse to be badgered. I asked a question.”

Taylor, telling Duke she was on her feet, again urged him to ask a question based on his initial, substantive question.

“You are a seasoned member of this house. I know you know better than that,” she admonished him.

Duke asked Burris why, of the $5.8 million allocated for Tobago carnival, funds were not directed towards supporting the traditional parade of the bands in Roxborough? He also wanted to know about compensation for those who suffered financial loss.

“She has answered and said no one has made any presentation, but we shall consider any proposal. It is in that regard, madam presiding officer, as a bonafide assemblyman, to ask the question, ‘who is 'we'?

“Are you still, madam councillor, a secretary with responsibility for tourism, culture, antiquities and transportation?”

Burris responded, “I am not sure what I should be answering to madam presiding officer because no member of the public is sitting around this horseshoe. So until I am informed by this House that I am no longer a councillor…the appointment of Secretary in charge of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, I am still the secretary.”