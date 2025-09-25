Tancoo: S&P hails Trinidad and Tobago's resilience, urges reforms

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo. - File photo

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo welcomed Standard and Poor's (S&P) recent remarks on Trinidad and Tobago's economy his a statement on September 25 titled, S&P affirms TT’s investment grade rating but revises outlook, highlighting the need for reforms.

"Today, the rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) affirmed TT’s investment grade rating at BBB-, while revising the outlook from stable to negative.

"S&P’s affirmation of TT’s investment grade status reflects the country’s long established democratic institutions, economic stability, favourable external profile and buffers."

He said this profile included a strong external creditor position, supported by assets in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF)”.

"However, S&P has revised the outlook from stable to negative, signalling the need for reforms to enhance fiscal sustainability and improve economic diversification."

While a stable profile is a forecast that TT's credit rating will stay the same in the medium term (ie up to two years), a negative outlook suggests a potential for downgrade, signals risks or vulnerabilities, and warns that a credit profile may weakening in the near to medium term, Newsday understands.

On the S&P scale, BBB- is the tenth highest rating on a scale of 20 ratings, signalling "lower medium grade", and within the status of investment grade and being just above junk status.

The ministry statement said, "The Government recognises S&P's assessment as both a confirmation of TT’s economic resilience and a call to action to address structural challenges, including stagnant GDP growth and the limited effectiveness of past policies to diversify the economy."

It quoted Tancoo. “The S&P report emphasises TT’s resilience and underscores its position as a trusted place for international investors, particularly during periods of global uncertainty.

"At the same time, the revised outlook highlights the need for transformative reforms to advance economic diversification, strengthen fiscal discipline, and ensure long-term growth.

“Accelerating economic diversification is no longer optional."

He said diversification requires a comprehensive strategy and co-ordinated efforts, which he said were central to the ruling UNC's manifesto in the last general election.

"In the upcoming Budget, I will announce key measures to support this agenda and tackle bottlenecks to long-term growth.

"Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the newly elected administration is committed to decisive action to address challenges and build a stronger Trinidad and Tobago in a way that is shared by all and sustainable for future generations."