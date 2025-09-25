Sunshine Snacks shines spotlight on young talent at drawing competition

Sunshine Snacks celebrated the creativity and confidence of the nation’s youth with its second annual drawing competition, bringing together budding artists from primary schools across TT.

A media release said, the competition saw enthusiastic participation from schools nationwide, with principals and students from the top-entering schools joining Sunshine Snacks at its headquarters for a special prize-giving ceremony. The initiative provided children with a vibrant platform to express themselves, dream big, and showcase their unique talents.

The winners were: Noah Hart, 11; Zachary Sooknanan, ten; Siddiqah Arianna Raha, ten; Elijah Clarke, 11; Siara Mahabir, nine; Tane De Freitas, ten; Kayleigh Cummings, ten; Riad Pona, nine; Vihaan Seegobin, 11; Keira Mohammed, 11; Dahveid Seenath, 12 and Anjali Madho, 11.

A highlight of the event was the announcement that the winning entries will be featured in the Sunshine Snacks 2026 Calendar, which will be shared with customers across the Caribbean, giving young artists the chance to see their work reach audiences far beyond their classrooms, the release said.

“At Sunshine Snacks, we see ourselves not just as a snack brand, but as a partner in youth development,” said Saliyah Ali, brand manager, Sunshine Snacks, “This competition is about building confidence, nurturing creativity, and celebrating our children’s voices.”

Looking ahead, Sunshine Snacks has already set its sights on the 2026 drawing competition, reaffirming its commitment to creating opportunities for young people to shine, grow, and inspire.