Sisterhood of excellence

ST AUGUSTINE Girls’ High School (SAGHS) was established 75 years ago and is one of the five secondary schools of the Presbyterian Church of TT. The school’s principal, in 1985, emphasised that there is “no streaming, (just) good teaching, non-stop motivating and endless praying.” During the 1980s, other Presbyterian secondary schools maintained their academic excellence.

At graduation day in 1980 at SAGHS, among the scholarship winners were Mary Dial, who gained four As in science subjects and placed first in the Girls’ Open Scholarship and third overall in TT. At the GCE Ordinary Level, which would be replaced by CXC (also referred to as CSEC), from a total of 105 students, 80 gained five to eight subjects. While at GCE Advanced Level (later replaced by CAPE), 49 students sat the exam and 37 gained a full certificate.

Six years later, in 1986, SAGHS could boast of 100 per cent passes at the Advanced Level and over 90 per cent passes at the Ordinary Level examinations. In that year, achieving a noteworthy level of accomplishment was Iere High School, a Presbyterian school. The results were 60 per cent of the students graduated with full certificates at Ordinary Level while at the Advanced Level a remarkable 90 per cent of the students passed all their subjects.

Local history was created in 1989 when 11 girls won national scholarships at SAGHS. This was the first time in TT that a girls’ school had achieved so many scholarships.

In 1995, the commendable performance continued as SAGHS emerged at the top in the 30 best secondary schools in TT with an incredible pass rate (Grades 1 and 2) of 98.72 per cent at CXC and shared honours with another Presbyterian school, Naparima Girls’ High School, which had an enviable record of 95.49 per cent in CXC.

Boys were not to be outdone and Hillview College, another Presbyterian institution, also maintained a high academic standard. In 1995, this college boasted of a pass rate of 87 per cent at CXC and attained seven national scholarships based on the results of the Advanced Level examinations. The Presbyterian schools have an enviable record of consistently producing outstanding scholars.

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) at SAGHS has proven to be one of the most dynamic, resourceful and proactive bodies in the school and annually spearheads the annual May Fiesta. During the 1978-1979 academic year, the PTA donated $15,000 worth of books, carpeted and air-conditioned the school library. In 1987, the PTA organised seminars on drug awareness and in 1990 sponsored a Careers Day.

Fortunately, other Presbyterian schools are also blessed with vibrant PTAs and alumni associations, with a membership genuinely concerned with the welfare of the students. Such projects as bazaars, renovations, extensions, libraries, furnishing classes and purchasing computers have received financial support from parents and also the alumnae at home and abroad.

The various "houses" at SAGHS are named after former leaders of the school – Beattie, Lahouri, Wagar, Mahase and Guiseppi. Even though this "house system" with its distinguishing colours, banners, vice-captains and staff advisers is prominent during the annual Sports Day, it has indirectly imbued a sense of order and discipline among the students.

Furthermore, the cordial and mutually respectful student-teacher relationships, coupled with self-discipline among students, have contributed to upholding the positive image of SAGHS.

The motto of SAGHS,

Per Ardua ad Astra (Excellence Through Hard Work), reflects the school’s work ethic. Some of the past students continue informal gatherings. They include the St Augustine Chorale (formerly St Augustine Alumnae Choir and Friends).

I was honoured to briefly teach at SAGHS. While there I was impressed with the Eid and Divali celebrations and the amiable staff. Also, I realised that while the school is well-known for its academic results, there is also holistic development of the teenaged minds. This is also due to an amazing support team that included secretaries, librarians, groundsmen, lab assistants and the tuck shop (cafeteria).

One of the interesting personalities of SAGHS who I was fortunate to meet was Dennis, one of the jovial security guards. Dennis with his tall tales, comic antics and unique vehicle was one of the favourites among staff and students.

In retrospect, the early foundations of SAGHS were laid by leaders as Miss Beattie, Constance Wagar and Anna Mahase. The baton of leadership was passed to other principals and vice principals including Pearl Ramdath-Mohammed, Kathleen Anderson, Catherine Bahadur, Linda Dharrie and Joanne Mahadeo. They were ably assisted by competent ladies who served as dean of discipline and dean of studies. They all maintained the high levels of excellence and discipline within the sisterhood.