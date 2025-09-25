Reckless nuke talk by senator

Senator Phillip Edward Alexander - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Senator Phillip Edward Alexander, I voted for you and I support your resolve. But saying “nuke Venezuela,” even as a metaphor, crosses a line. As a sitting senator and minister, your words are read as signals of state intent, not talk-show hyperbole.

In a week when the US has carried out lethal strikes in the southern Caribbean and Caracas has warned of reprisals, nuclear rhetoric is reckless and easy to misread. Our own foreign affairs position is clear: TT does not respond to threats; we keep our footing.

Also, Venezuela has no nuclear arsenal and is a party to the UN treaty banning such weapons – which makes “nuke” talk not just inflammatory, but unserious, handing our critics free propaganda.

I admire your resilience; that’s why I’m asking you to model precision – strength without recklessness – and to clarify or withdraw that phrasing

TONY M RAMJEWAN

via e-mail