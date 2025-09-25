National Awards 2025 in photos

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, recipient of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) for Education, greets Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PROF Kenneth Ramchand, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe and the late former THA secretary Hochoy Charles were this year's recipients of the nation's highest honour – the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

The trio were among 30 people and organisations/group recognised for outstanding service to TT at the National Awards held on September 24 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Electrician Akil De Vignes who went viral on social media, after his daring rescue of a four-year-old boy that was in danger of falling about 60 feet from a Ferris wheel at MovieTowne was among the awardees. De Vignes who received the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry said he felt a sense of pride and joy upon learning he will be receiving a national award.

“When I got that call, it was a sense of pride, a sense of joy. The nation’s voices were heeded and it was truly a good feeling.”

Hero duo Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton also received the Humming Bird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry after risking their life to save a policeman trapped in a burning vehicle on the Beetham Highway.

Some notable awardees included the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team who received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for winning this year's CPL final and queen of chutney music Drupatee Ramgoonai who received a Hummingbird Medal (Gold).

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the ceremony and captured these images.