National Awards 2025 in photos

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, recipient of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) for Education, greets Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, recipient of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) for Education, greets Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PROF Kenneth Ramchand, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe and the late former THA secretary Hochoy Charles were this year's recipients of the nation's highest honour – the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

The trio were among 30 people and organisations/group recognised for outstanding service to TT at the National Awards held on September 24 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Electrician Akil De Vignes who went viral on social media, after his daring rescue of a four-year-old boy that was in danger of falling about 60 feet from a Ferris wheel at MovieTowne was among the awardees. De Vignes who received the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry said he felt a sense of pride and joy upon learning he will be receiving a national award.

“When I got that call, it was a sense of pride, a sense of joy. The nation’s voices were heeded and it was truly a good feeling.”

Hero duo Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton also received the Humming Bird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry after risking their life to save a policeman trapped in a burning vehicle on the Beetham Highway.

Some notable awardees included the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team who received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for winning this year's CPL final and queen of chutney music Drupatee Ramgoonai who received a Hummingbird Medal (Gold).

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the ceremony and captured these images.

ORTT RECIPIENTS: President Christine Kangaloo with the recipients of the Order of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), from left, Mboya Charles (who collected on behalf of his deceased father former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles), Prof Kenneth Ramchand and Prof Selwyn Cudjoe at the Republic Day National Awards ceremony, Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Mboya Charles receives the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (on behalf of his deceased father, Hochoy Charles, former THA chief secretary) for Politics at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Nicholas Pooran was all smiles as he received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) on behalf of the TKR team from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the National Awards Ceremony 2025 at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Ivan Toolsie receives the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for Film & Media from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Leon “Smooth” Edwards receives the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for Arts & Culture from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Abbi Blackman, receives the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for Arts & Culture from President Christine Kangaloo (on behalf of her father Dr Garfield "Ras Shorty I" Blackman) at the National Awards ceremony at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Dr Adesh Sirjusingh receives the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for Healthcare from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Kenny Phillips receives the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for Arts & Culture from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Ernest "Che" Rodriguez receives the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for Film, Media, Journalism from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Chutney queen Drupatee Ramgoonai-Persad kisses Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar after receiving a Hummingbird Medal (Gold) on September 24 at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Journalist Ivan Toolsie who has captured many iconic stories with his camera lens received the Chaconia Medal (Silver) at the National Awards Ceremony 2025 at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Deshawn Hamilton and Terrence David, recipients of the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry, speak to the media at the National Awards ceremony at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Faith Ayoung

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran, left, temporary independent senator Zola Phillips and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein were all smiles after Pooran received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) on behalf of his team at the National Awards ceremony at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Electrician Akil Des Vignes, recipient the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze), at the National Awards ceremony at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Retired professor Kenneth Ramchand with his Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago award at the National Awards ceremony at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Minister of Health, Dr Lackram Bodoe at the National Awards ceremony at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

