Man killed in hit-and-run along Solomon Hochoy Highway

- File photo

AN unidentified man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas on the night of September 24.

Reports said a police patrol was driving along the northbound lane of the highway near Bhagwansingh's Hardware when they saw a group of people flagging them down around 7 pm. After stopping, the officers saw a man of mixed descent, in his mid-20s lying on the median with severe injuries.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and transferred to the Mt Hope General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9.58 pm.

Investigations are ongoing.