Johnny Abraham to be appointed National Operations Centre head

RETIRED police officer Johnny Abraham, 68, will soon be appointed as the head of the National Operations Centre.

Abraham confirmed the pending appointment while speaking with Newsday on September 25.

Abraham, who retired as a senior superintendent, was perceived by many to be a no-nonsense officer and often praised by the public for his approach to crime-fighting.

He said he was approached by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander who is also a former police officer.

Abraham said Alexander was aware of his skillset and believed he could still contribute to the national security setup.

“Alexander… he knows my capabilities with strategy and so on. And there are two ways about that.

“If you ask any police who heard my operations on the wireless set, they could tell you I had things locked down in Central Trinidad.”

Abraham could not say how long he will serve in the post as said he had not received official documentation confirming his appointment.

He added, however, he believes it will be a multi-year contract.