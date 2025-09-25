International Coastal Cleanup Day

Volunteers at the for the briefing before the International Coastal Cleanup exercise begins at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Teams of close to 200 volunteers joined the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs & Development, the Institute of Marine Affairs and the Environmental Management Authority on the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain for the International Coastal Cleanup exercise on September 20.

The Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development was the country coordinator for the event.

The group gathered 986 pounds of plastic, 112 pounds of glass and 2,604 pounds of miscellaneous items (appliances, electronics, tyres etc).

The International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest volunteer effort to remove millions of pounds of discarded material and debris from oceans and waterways which arrive there from anthropogenic malpractices like littering.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung was there and captured these images.