International Coastal Cleanup Day

Volunteers at the for the briefing before the International Coastal Cleanup exercise begins at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20. - Photos by Faith Ayoung
Teams of close to 200 volunteers joined the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs & Development, the Institute of Marine Affairs and the Environmental Management Authority on the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain for the International Coastal Cleanup exercise on September 20.

The Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development was the country coordinator for the event.

The group gathered 986 pounds of plastic, 112 pounds of glass and 2,604 pounds of miscellaneous items (appliances, electronics, tyres etc).

The International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest volunteer effort to remove millions of pounds of discarded material and debris from oceans and waterways which arrive there from anthropogenic malpractices like littering.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung was there and captured these images.

Members from the CIC Geography Club sort the types of litter they find at the International Coastal Cleanup exercise at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20.

Cruz Cambridge,one, looks on as his mom Summer Miller, picks up litter from the sand the International Coastal Cleanup exercise at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain.

Members from the CIC Geography Club are seen walking along the seashore to collect litter at International Coastal Cleanup exercise at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20.

Calissah Noreiga, 16, removes a plastic bag from the sand at the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain during International Coastal Cleanup exercise.

Volunteers are seen with litter bags at the International Coastal Cleanup exercise on the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20, 2025.

From left, Seijoong Kwon, ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, Víctor Hugo Morales, Mexican ambassador and Kennedy Swaratsingh, Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development, pick up litter together on the Foreshore, Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain.

Sean Edwards and Churlon St Louis of the Environmental Management Authority drop off a wooden pallet at the general waste section on International Coastal Cleanup Day at the Foreshore on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain.

Kennedy Swaratsingh, Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development collects litter along the seashore at the Foreshore on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Port of Spain on September 20.

