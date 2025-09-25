Fraud charges against La Romaine contractor dropped because of no evidence

EIGHT years after he was slapped with six charges alleging he defrauded the state of almost $600,000 using fraudulent cheques, a La Romaine contractor was freed by the High Court.

Master Whitney Franklin discharged Ian Jahore on September 25, after the state conceded it was unable to sustain the charges against him.

Lahore was charged in August 2017 by PC Navin Lutchman of the San Fernando Fraud Squad. At the San Fernando magistrates’ court, prosecutors filed 11 witness statements from six civilians and two police officers.

In July 2024, the matter was transferred to the masters’ court in the High Court where directions were given to the defence and prosecution to file submissions on the quality of the evidence against Jahore.

On May 12, Jahore’s attorney, Kevin Ratiram, argued that a number of the documents which the prosecution were seeking to tender into evidence were inadmissible in law. He also argued there was insufficient evidential basis to admit the documents while noting that the prosecution failed to call the man to whom Jahore had allegedly given the cheques. Ratiram contended this was fundamental to proving the case against his client and the prosecution had failed to establish sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

On September 25, at a sufficiency hearing, prosecutor Anthony Jacob conceded and informed Master Franklin that the State would not be offering any evidence against Jahore. Jacob said he also consulted with a legal officer from the police service who agreed with the position.

He also noted that the state had not filed an indictment in the matter, but even if it did, the position would have been the same. Ratiram then applied for Jahore to be discharged on all the charges.

Master Franklin did so after considering the prosecution’s position and there being no indictment filed in the case. She then dismissed all six charges against Jahore.