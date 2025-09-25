Ex-fireman wins at Privy Council – calls for PSC board to resign

Retired senior fire officer Siewnarine Ramsaran. -

FORMER attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, has called for the resignation of the Public Service Commission after the Privy Council found it had unlawfully bypassed senior fire officer Siewnarine Ramsaran for promotion.

The ruling, delivered September 25, held that Ramsaran’s constitutional right to protection of the law was breached when he was repeatedly overlooked in favour of a junior colleague.

The case, brought against the Chief Fire Officer, the PSC and the Attorney General, has been sent back to the High Court to determine compensation.

Ramsaran, of Chaguanas, joined the Fire Service in 1979 and retired in 2022 after 43 years. He alleged he was denied fair consideration for the post of acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer while his junior, Mervyn Layne, was repeatedly appointed.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Lord Sales with Lords Hamblen, Leggatt, Burrows and Stephens, found that he was an “eligible fire officer” and should have been considered for the promotions.

“This commission has cost taxpayers millions,” Ramlogan said after the ruling. “It turned a blind eye to discrimination and failed to protect the very officers it was supposed to defend. The members must do the decent and honourable thing and resign.”

“They should hand their heads in shame as their action has once again cost taxpayers millions,” Ramlogan said, as he noted the state should have previously settled the matter.

“His (Ramsaran’s) complaints went unanswered for ten years, and it took nearly a decade to get justice.”

Ramsaran, who was acting assistant CFO, had applied for the post of acting DCFO when it became vacant in May 2019. He was told by the CFO that he was not considered suitable since he did not complete the International Brigade Command Course (IBCC).

In August 2019, Ramsaran completed the IBCC. After being denied the opportunity to act as DCFO by the CFO, Ramsaran sought the assistance of the PSC, but no change was made.

On 7 August 2020, Ramsaran applied for judicial review of the failure to consider him for the post. The High Court allowed the claim for the period after August 2019 but dismissed the claim for the period before August 2019. The Court of Appeal allowed the state’s appeal, dismissing Ramsaran’s cross-appeal.

In its ruling, the Privy Council criticised the PSC’s reliance on ambiguous job specifications, including requirements for “senior managerial experience” and the IBCC, for which he was denied an opportunity to attend. The judges ruled that these criteria were unfairly applied and not mandatory under law.

“On a proper interpretation, the job description did not specify the IBCC or the experience criterion as mandatory requirements which had to be satisfied, so in fairness it was not thereafter open to the CFO or the Commission to treat them as such.”

It also found that the Chief Fire Officer failed to notify Ramsaran of vacancies or forward his complaints to the commission, thereby denying him a fair opportunity for appointment.

“The CFO came under an obligation under regulation 155(1) to notify all eligible fire officers of this, so that they could apply.

“He failed to do so. Instead, Mr Layne was again appointed to the position without the appellant having any opportunity, as he was entitled to have, to apply or to make representations (both to the CFO and the Commission) as to why he should be appointed.”

In deciding the appeal, Lord Sales noted that the failure of the CFO and the PSC to operate the appointment regime “as they should have done”, so that Ramsaran had an opportunity to be considered for appointment, was a breach of his right to the protection of the law under section 4(b) of the Constitution.

“The appointment regime in the regulations included a series of rights for the appellant which were supposed to protect his interests with regard to the possibility of appointment as acting DCFO, and as a result of the breaches of those rights, his relevant interests were detrimentally affected in complete denial of that protection.

“In March 2019, when it was appreciated that an appointment of acting DCFO fell to be made, no notice was given to 'all eligible fire officers'” (a category which included the appellant).

“Mr Layne was appointed to the role without the appellant being told that an appointment was to be made.”

The Privy Council also criticised the Appeal Court’s reasoning for reversing the High Court’s decision, noting that the appellate court appeared to have overlooked the way in which the regulations made provisions to enable the PSC and CFO to structure decision-making for appointments and promotions.

In Ramsaran’s case, the specific requirement that caused him to be bypassed “could not be treated as an absolute cut-off affecting the appellant, to rule out his appointment as acting DCFO,” the Privy Council held.

It also emphasised that the scheme under the regulations for appointments and promotions had to be followed with notice given to “all eligible fire officers,” after which the CFO makes a recommendation and the PSC appoints.

“Unfortunately, in this case, there has been a wholesale failure to operate the scheme (as intended),” Lord Sales said.

The apex court also disagreed with the High Court’s decision to dismiss part of Ramsaran’s claim, noting that, “He cannot be criticised for not commencing proceedings earlier than he did. By the time he brought this action, there was no possibility of his being placed in the position he should have been in under the regulations with respect to having the opportunity of being considered for appointment as acting DCFO.

After the ruling, Ramlogan accused the PSC of “gross incompetence and favouritism.”

“This case shows that a man who loyally served his country for 43 years was robbed of opportunities to advance his career,” Ramlogan said. “The commission turned a blind eye to discrimination. It has failed in its constitutional mandate and should step down.”

Ramsaran was also represented by Jodie Blackstock and Jared Jagroo of Freedom Law Chambers. The state was represented by Rowan Pennington-Benton, instructed by Charles Russell Speechlys LLP.