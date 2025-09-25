EPOS congratulates Sea Lots heroes on national award

SEA LOTS HEROES: Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton are recipients of National Awards in recognition of their bravery and service to the community. Photo courtesy EPOS -

The East Port of Spain Development Company (EPOS) has congratulated Terrance David and Deshawn Hamilton who were named as National Award recipients in recognition of their bravery and service to the community.

Hamilton, 28, and David, 43, sprang into action on September 4 when they saw an accident on the Beetham Highway and saved a man who was trapped in a burning car.

The release lauded both men noting their courage and quick action prevented the loss of life and exemplified the highest ideals of selflessness

"David and Hamilton have shown the true meaning of heroism," said EPOS assistant general manager Nissa Hostem-James.

"Their bravery reflects the strength, resilience and compassion that define our community.

"They are powerful role models for our youth and a reminder that extraordinary courage can come from ordinary circumstances."

The two joined Michael Wiggins and Akil Des Vignes in each being awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry.