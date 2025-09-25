Due process, not trial by headline

Senator Foster Cummings. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Recent media coverage surrounding former government minister Foster Cummings and his family’s property dealings reignited public debate on ethics in public office. As an attorney committed to procedural integrity and the rule of law, I caution against conflating optics with illegality.

The acquisition of property, whether by a minister’s relative or a private citizen, is governed by contract law, not conjecture. The Balisier Avenue transaction, for instance, was a private sale between relatives.

The seller’s financial hardship, while regrettable, does not render the transaction unlawful. Nor does the HDC’s decision not to exercise its repurchase option imply wrongdoing. Administrative silence is not evidence of corruption.

Moreover, the awarding of state contracts to companies linked to a minister's family must be assessed through the lens of procurement law. TT’s current legal framework does not prohibit relatives of public officials from bidding on contracts.

What matters is whether the process was competitive, transparent and free from undue influence. To date, no court has found otherwise.

The construction of a commercial structure on residential land raises planning concerns, but this is a matter for regulatory enforcement – not political indictment. If approvals were granted or variances sought, the issue becomes one of compliance, not criminality.

Finally, the withdrawal of defamation proceedings against a political opponent should not be misread as concession. Litigation strategy is fluid and choosing not to pursue a claim may reflect prudence, not guilt.

In a democracy, scrutiny is healthy, but it must be tethered to evidence.

Allegations must be tested through proper channels and not trial by headline. Until proven otherwise, Mr Cummings remains entitled to the presumption of legality and the right to defend his reputation without prejudice.

KIRAN PANDAY

Attorney