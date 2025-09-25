Digicel found guilty of trespassing on private Sangre Grande property for cell tower

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Court of Appeal has ruled that Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Ltd trespassed on private property in Sangre Grande when it erected a cell tower almost two decades ago.

On September 23, Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Geoffrey Henderson overturned a 2021 judgment of the High Court that had dismissed the claim. The ruling awards possession of the disputed site to the estate of the late Surajdai Rawti, now represented by her stepson, Harry Joseph.

Justice Bereaux, who delivered the unanimous ruling, found that the trial judge erred in accepting Digicel’s expert evidence over that of the estate’s surveyor. The judges determined that the tower stood on Rawti’s parcel of land as conveyed in a 1960 deed, making Digicel liable for trespass throughout the period the tower remained.

The case began in 2006 after Digicel, through a lease with Miguel Mechanical Services Ltd., constructed the tower under the mistaken belief that Miguel owned the site. Evidence later showed the land belonged to Rawti, who had acquired it decades earlier.

In deciding the appeal, the court critcised the flaws in Digicel’s survey evidence and the trial judge’s failure to examine surrounding deeds and plans.

“The judge erred. The tower site was located on Rawti's parcel,” Bereaux wrote.

“The judge failed to check her findings against the relevant deeds of conveyance and the clear and distinct illustrations of the relevant survey plans. She was plainly wrong.”

According to Bereaux, the judge failed to properly analyse the whole of the evidence.

“She made several errors.”

He found that Digicel’s surveyor had either ignored or misinterpreted critical historical surveys, while Rawti’s surveyor conducted a more comprehensive analysis.

Justice Bereaux also faulted the judge for failing to check the survey plans of the surrounding lands at the time the 1960 deed was executed.

After analysing the voluminous documentary evidence, Justice Bereaux held, “I find that the cell tower site was located on her property as revealed in his survey.

“It follows that Digicel, which by its own admission had entered the land and constructed a cell tower without Rawti's permission, was guilty of trespass; a trespass which continued for the entire period that the tower site remained there.

“Further acts of trespass occurred whenever its workmen entered the site for maintenance works when they removed a fence which had been constructed by Mr Joseph on her behalf, to exclude Digicel.”

The court ordered damages for trespass to be assessed by a Master in Chambers. Digicel, which removed the tower during the litigation, may also face mesne profits — rent-like compensation — claimed at $8,000 per month dating back to 2006.

Attorneys Yaseen Ahmed and Tara Lutchman appeared for Joseph, while Joan Byrne represented Digicel.

The court also ordered Digicel to pay the estate’s costs in the High Court and the appeal.