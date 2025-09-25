Detained prisons officer Garth Guada's treatment outlined in memos

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel. - File photo

CHIEF of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel and acting Prisons Commissioner Hayden Forde have submitted separate memoranda to the Homeland Security Ministry in response to allegations by senior prison officer Garth Guada that his detention at the Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, is “deplorable and inhumane.”

The ministry has since denied the allegations.

On September 22, CDS Daniel wrote to the ministry’s permanent secretary. He described the conditions under which Guada was being held at the army’s base.

According to his memo, Daniel said Guada was “currently housed in a room which has been converted into a cell designed to accommodate ten people.”

According to the information provided, the cell is outfitted with five double bunks, each with mattresses. The facility contains three ventilation spaces (windows), each approximately two blocks in height and width, secured with metal bars to ensure both security and adequate airflow. The openings, with a central light fixture, provide proper ventilation, natural light and illumination throughout the sleeping area, the memo noted.

The cell also has a well-lit, serviceable toilet and bathroom both with running water. There is additional ventilation in the toilet.

Daniel’s memo further noted that to mitigate the impact of any interruption to the main water supply, a 1,000 gallon water tank was installed to supplement water needs. He said the police confirmed that after refurbishment of the detention facility, “the inmate has been the sole occupant of the cell with exclusive access to the bathroom and toilet facilities.”

A separate internal memo from Forde, to the ministry’s PS on September 23, addressed

Guada’s physical health. He also spoke of the physical conditions of his detention.

Forde said Guada’s health was managed by the prison medical officer (PMO) who visits the facility at least twice weekly.

The PMO is assisted by an infirmary officer who treats detainees on a daily basis.

Any medical concerns that cannot be dealt with by the infirmary officer is referred to the PMO for his guidance and instructions.

“Mr Guada was last seen on September 11. He has pending blood work which is to be done in house.”

Forde said reports are submitted by the infirmary officers to the prison supervisor of health services twice daily on all inmates, and if the PMO instructs that an inmate be taken to an external medical institution for medical management, that is done at the earliest.

“The physical condition are as such that at the Teteron barracks there are four cells, two with bathrooms and toilets and Mr Guada is housed in one of these cells.

“The detainees are issued with a pail that they are allowed to empty twice daily. They are allowed to have baths twice daily and one-hour airing. Meals are provided three times daily and Mr Guada is receiving a double high-fibre diet.”

Forde said six cases of water are sent to the detainees on a weekly basis and if insufficient, arrangements will be made to increase the supply.

“Guada occupies a cell by himself that has five double decker bunks with mattresses. Each cell is self-contained with running water, a toilet and bathroom.”

Guada, who was initially held at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre before being transferred to Teteron Barracks, was detained under the SoE on August 21, accused of providing support to incarcerated gang leaders and members.

It was also alleged in his preventative detention order signed by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander that Guada “repeatedly facilitated the breach of prison security measures for the benefit of the gang members and has been trying to engage in further breaches at their current place of incarceration (Teteron Barracks).”

At a media conference on September 22, shortly after Guada appeared before the state of emergency review tribunal for his challenge to his detention, his attorneys Krystal Primus and Sanjiv Boodhu complained of the conditions of their client’s detention.

“Mr Guada has no access to basic toiletries. He is confined to a cell 24 hours a day with bright lights that never turn off. The cell’s bathroom is flooded, and he has to scoop out the water with half of a plastic bottle,” Primus said.

She alleged Guada developed an infection on his foot due to unsanitary conditions, and he is only given a 355 ml bottle of water at meal times, three times daily.

"Although he now has access to a doctor and psychiatrist, no medication has been provided.”

Boodhu argued, “If the State believes someone should be detained, even in detention, basic human rights must be observed. If medical treatment is recommended, it should be given. That’s a minimum standard.”

Both attorneys renewed calls for Guada’s immediate release. Guada’s legal team have alleged that his detention was influenced by his refusal to permit unauthorised prison visits by Alexander to high-risk inmates when he was a senior police superintendent.

The review tribunal has not given a date for its findings. Guada’s attorneys, meanwhile, say they have advised him of his legal options.

“We’re considering all available remedies, including judicial review, constitutional motions, or claims for damages. Once the tribunal's report is submitted to the minister, he will decide whether to confirm or revoke the detention order,” Boodhu said.