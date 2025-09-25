Dad agrees to stand as bail surety for accused teenaged son

THE father of an 18-year-old man has agreed to stand as surety for $150,000 bail after his son appeared before a Master of the High Court earlier in the week charged with robbery with violence, malicious damage and interfering with a vehicle.

The accused was not called upon to plead and was granted bail, when he appeared in the North Master’s High Court.

A TTPS press release said the teen is required to report to the Sangre Grande Police Station two days per week between 6 am-6 pm, reside at an address in Sangre Grande and observe a curfew between the hours of 9 pm-5 am daily.

The matter was transferred to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court and adjourned to October 15.

The victim reported to police that he was plying his vehicle for hire around 8.10 pm, on September 11, when he picked up three men who asked to be taken to Manrick Street, Sangre Grande.

He alleged that while proceeding to the requested destination, the men announced a robbery and one of them placed him in a headlock. The assailants are alleged to have forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle before driving away with it.

Investigations were spearheaded by Insp Harper, Cpl Maharaj, Cpl Mahadeo, Acting Cpl Rique and included officers of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department.

Investigations resulted in the arrest of a male suspect on September 14, in connection with the matter.

The accused was charged with robbery with violence by PC Mollah, malicious damage by Ag Cpl Alexander-Lall and interfering with a vehicle by PC Sealey.