COP preparing for 2027 local government elections

COP leader Prakash Ramadhar, centre, with former leader Kirt Sinnette (left) and member Gerard Small (right) at a media briefing at the party's Curepe offices on September 23. -

The Congress of the People (COP) says it has already begun tweaking its constituency machinery in preparation for the 2027 local government elections when it will partner with the governing United National Congress (UNC) once again.

The COP was among several smaller organisations such as Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the Public Services Association (PSA), and the LOVE party that joined forces with the UNC in what is known as the Coalition of Interests.

The coalition saw the smaller parties contest seats considered to be PNM strongholds in the April 28 general election.

Speaking at a media briefing on September 23 at its Curepe offices, COP deputy political leader Imran Ali said the reorganisation effort had already seen interest from former members returning to the party.

“Recently, maybe about two or three weeks ago, we were approached at various points from individuals who had left the party and joined other parties. Those parties now are no longer being seen as any viable options and therefore, those persons wish to return home to the COP and continue the work that they had been doing or were doing prior to the elections.”

He said constituency executives will soon be confirmed for at least eight constituencies in the coming weeks including the three Diego Martin seats, Port of Spain South, St Ann’s East, Tunapuna, San Fernando West and Arima.

“These moves are really to help prepare the party for the upcoming local government elections that should be due in early 2027,” Ali added.

“We are preparing, we are organising, and this is a real step for the COP moving forward to have these individuals back in the party willing to work, willing to push these constituencies forward and to grow the party.”

Pressed on whether collaboration with the UNC would continue into local government polls, Ali said, “Of course, it's very early and we don't know how the discussions will take shape, but of course we are there.

“We are a partner in the coalition and they have our full support, and therefore we expect that we'll be working with them in the local government election… The little details we will work out, but yes, we do intend to do so.”

Asked by Newsday about the party’s long-term prospects, political leader Prakash Ramadhar was frank about its decline, but insisted the COP could be rebuilt.

“I came into the COP in the 2007 election to a magnificent edifice of decency, of honour, reliability, and responsibility. I returned to a party last year that I did not recognise.

“You're quite right to ask whether we are a shell of who we were. The answer is yes. But we are here today not just to look at the shell, but to rebuild from the ground moving forward.”

He credited former leader Kirt Sinnette for holding the party together under “very difficult circumstances” and promised renewed grassroots engagement.

“It is our ambition, and we have committed people small in numbers, but growing every single day.”

Ramadhar said the party’s mission was to “recapture that dream of politics that is devoid of corruption,” and restore the institutions that protect the public.

“The COP will play its part,” he added.