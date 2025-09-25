Teacher held with cocaine sent for psych evaluation

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. -

A primary school teacher who was arrested with cocaine at the institution's compound earlier this week has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The 49-year-old man appeared before Master Kimitria Gray on September 25 and was sentenced to an evaluation for 14 days beginning on September 26. Upon completion, he would be remanded into custody, and the medical report would be sent to the court.

The next hearing has been set for October 16.

The accused was represented by attorney Petranilla Basdeo. The teacher who is from South Trinidad, was held on September 23, shortly after 2 pm, at St Julien Presbyterian Primary School in Princes Town.

The police responded to a report, searched the teacher and found 3.2 grammes of cocaine. He was arrested and taken to the Princes Town Police Station.