CGWTU delayed payments issue resolved

Ermine De Bique-Meade, president of CGWTU. -

ERMINE De Bique-Meade, president of the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union (CGWTU), led a small group of angry workers to the statutory meeting at City Hall, Harris Promenade, San Fernando on September 23 – around mid-morning – demanding answers regarding late salary payments.

De Bique-Meade said that for the past three fortnights, workers from the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) have faced delays in receiving their salaries.

By 4 pm on the same day, De Bique-Meade confirmed that the issue had been resolved, with the corporation receiving funds to be deposited into the bank accounts of an estimated 800 workers.

She said had the group not shown up at the meeting, and had a conversation with Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen by phone, workers might still be waiting for their payments.

The union leader recalled that on September 5, management informed the union that it had not received sufficient funds to cover full salaries of workers and only the net salary was paid.

"When questioned, the corporation said they could only pay the net with the amount of money that was released for salaries on September 5. The next phase was supposed to be on September 19, but the workers received no pay," De Bique-Meade said.

"When the union got word that no cheques were released for payment, we made contact with the CEO who informed us that she was in constant communication with the permanent secretary and the financial analyst."

Despite repeated attempts, the union was unable to get any positive feedback.

De Bique-Meade and the group sang outside City Hall, then entered to press for answers.

An alderman from the corporation called the line minister who promised to sign off on any necessary documents to ensure workers received their payments.

Ameen later told Newsday that she was only made aware of the issue earlier that morning, and she had not received any requests from corporation officials, including Mayor Robert Parris, about funding.

She vowed to get to the bottom of the problem.

Later, Mayor Parris stressed that the payment of workers was an administrative matter.